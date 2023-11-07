Markets extend winning streak – NBC New York

This report is from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open provides investors with everything they need to know, no matter where they are. like what you see? you can subscribe Here,

What you need to know today

big streak

The Nasdaq Composite posted its longest winning streak since January, closing 0.3% higher on Monday. Stocks in the US remained on positive momentum from last week, with the S&P 500 closing 0.18% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 0.1% higher. The tech-heavy index rose for seven consecutive days, while the Dow and S&P 500 rose for six consecutive days for the first time since July and June, respectively. European markets closed lower on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index down 0.2%.

deep job cuts

Citigroup’s 240,000 employees were at risk as fears grew about CEO Jane Fraser’s massive corporate overhaul to cut costs that would result in an undisclosed number of layoffs. “We will be saying goodbye to some extremely talented and hard-working colleagues,” he said in a memo in September. Now, the restructuring, referred to internally by its code name, “Project Bora Bora,” could see job cuts of at least 10% across several key businesses, according to people with knowledge of the process.

AI arms race intensifies

During its first in-person event on Monday, Microsoft-backed OpenAI announced its latest and most powerful GPT-4 Turbo artificial intelligence model. It also unveiled a new option that will allow users to create custom versions of its viral ChatGPAT chatbot and is cutting prices on the fees companies and developers pay to run the software.

intensive diplomacy

The US Treasury Department announced on Monday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will host her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, just ahead of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum next week for “in-depth diplomacy”. The meetings will be held in San Francisco on November 9-10 and are part of a broader effort between US and Chinese officials to make progress on specific issues. This comes ahead of an expected meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of APEC.

[PRO] Return of market leaders

Stocks have started November on a positive note, with the major averages coming off their best weeks of the year. Now, CNBC Pro is taking a deeper look at which winning names investors should focus on that could be poised to lead any rallies in the week ahead. These include S&P 500 stocks that are 10% or more above their 52-week low and have gained 10% or more in the past month.

Bottom-line

The markets started the week on a strong note, as the major averages closed the Monday session with some big wins.

The Nasdaq rose for the seventh consecutive day, its longest winning streak since January, while the Dow and S&P 500 rose for six consecutive days for the first time since July and June, respectively.

Wall Street indexes had strong momentum after their best week since 2023, driven by a soft monthly jobs report that pushed bond yields lower, giving a boost to equities.

“The stock market has had a strong start to November and this move seems appropriate given what we are seeing in most, though not all, of our sentiment indicators,” wrote Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC. ” Capital market.

“Generally, our view over the last month or so has been that if the rise in yields stops soon, U.S. equities can escape without too much additional loss,” he said.

Focusing on the rapidly growing AI arms race, OpenAI, owner of the viral ChatGPT chatbot, announced its most powerful GPT-4 Turbo artificial intelligence model to date to stay ahead of rivals like Anthropic, Google and Meta.

GPT-4 Turbo now provides answers with context until April 2023, accepts more inputs and supports text-to-speech. This means you can describe and summarize an entire book without lifting a finger.

Source: www.nbcnewyork.com