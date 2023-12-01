Markets expect soft landing, while keeping an eye on recession risks

By Yoruk Bahceli, Dhara Ranasinghe and Naomi Rovnik

(Reuters) – A strong rally in equities and bonds showed market confidence remains high as the world economy looks to reach a soft landing following aggressive interest rate hikes.

Yet labor markets are softening, the euro zone is facing recession and China’s property sector is in trouble.

Here’s what some closely watched market indicators say about global recession risks:

1/ American exceptionalism?

The US economy grew 5.2% in the third quarter, defying warnings of a severe recession.

But unemployment is rising, close to the closely watched ‘Cohesive Rule’ limit, which has historically shown that a recession is underway when the three-month rolling average unemployment rate rises half a point above the low of the previous 12 months. Is.

The picture is blurry elsewhere. China grew faster than expected in the third quarter but manufacturing activity declined for the second consecutive month in November. The UK economy escaped the onset of recession in the third quarter but still failed to grow.

The euro zone fell 0.1% in the third quarter and the decline in business activity in November was broad, pointing to a year-end recession.

Broadly speaking, economists expect the global economy to slow next year but avoid recession.

“Really the biggest reason is the US,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Group.

“Globally, growth has been and continues to be disappointing,” he said.

2/ Everything Rally

Inflation slowing faster than expected has boosted bets on a central bank rate cut next year, fueling a broader market rally based on a ‘soft landing’ scenario.

Global index of government and corporate investment-grade bonds delivered best monthly return on record in November

US 10-year Treasury yields fell by more than 50 basis points in November, the biggest monthly decline in more than a decade.

World stocks rose nearly 9%, their best month since November 2020, when markets appreciated COVID-19 vaccines on hopes of reopening economies.

“Our view is that risks are moving to the downside in January, and suspect that investors are underestimating the risks that remain, particularly slower economic growth,” Zurich Insurance’s Miller said.

3/ To be doubled

Traders have doubled bets on a 2024 rate cut, pricing in at least four 25 basis-point cuts from the US Federal Reserve, the most since August.

Expectations are similar for the ECB, which is seen moving first among peers in April. Bets on the first cut have been stepped up sharply, with the price set for July in late October, highlighting the bleak outlook for the block.

But these moves may also reflect expectations of a rate cut to prevent lending conditions from becoming too tight due to a decline in inflation, not only because of fears of a recession, but because market prices suggest that there is more to come. Interest rates will remain high for years to come.

“The market is extremely optimistic about the economic outlook over the next five years,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

4/(di)stressed

Corporate defaults this year globally reached 118 by September, according to S&P Global, nearly double the total for 2022, a concern for policymakers looking to gauge the impact of rate hikes over time. are looking.

Property companies Sweden’s SBB, Austria’s Cigna and China’s Country Garden have been particularly badly hit.

The Bank of England has urged lenders not to underestimate the risk of loan default as higher inflation and rates hit vulnerable borrowers. Business insolvencies in England and Wales rose by 18% year-on-year in October.

Euro zone lending to businesses has declined for the first time since 2015.

Yet corporate debt markets show little concern, with the cost of insuring junk bond risk through credit default swaps in Europe this week the lowest since April 2022.

David Katimbo-Mugwanya, head of fixed income at Edentree Investment Management, expects defaults to rise next year.

“We are telling clients that the default risks here are quite clear, but they are not yet reflected in (corporate bond) spreads,” he said.

5/ see oil

Oil, which often tracks global growth expectations, has fallen about 14% over the past two months — a period that coincided with concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could disrupt supplies and send prices soaring. Could.

Brent crude has fallen to $84 from about $97 at the end of September, partly due to further weakening of the Chinese and European economies.

Oxford Economics believes that if the supply shocks caused by the Israel-Hamas war become severe enough to send Brent crude reaching $150, a level it has never broken, then a “mild and transitory “A global recession could result.

