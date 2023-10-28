Markets continue to fall: is this normal?

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

This week was mixed in terms of market and economic news. Things remain positive on the economic front. At nearly 5 percent, last quarter’s growth was well above expectations, and personal spending increased for the sixth consecutive month. However, turning to the markets, it was a different story. The market has retreated again as it looks like there will be a correction, with the S&P 500 down more than 10 percent from its most recent peak in August.

What’s happening here, and what does it mean for the way forward?

Rates and Valuation

At first glance, the decline in the market does not seem to have much meaning. But an unfortunate side effect of economic growth is that interest rates are likely to remain high for a long time—and markets are beginning to realize this. Interest rates for 10-year U.S. Treasuries remained at around 5 percent throughout this week and all of last week, as market prices remained chronically high. In turn, the stock’s valuation, which moves in the opposite direction to rates, fell from about 20 times next year’s earnings to about 18 times. This is a big change and explains the market decline.

the road ahead

What does this mean moving forward? The good news is that, at least for now, rates appear to be stabilizing, which should limit any further valuation declines in the short term. Over the longer term, valuation adjustments should be offset by earnings growth, which is still expected to be strong over the next several quarters.

With the economy still healthy and earnings expected to grow, the current revaluation looks more like an adjustment rather than a worsening. Nobody likes a market decline. But with a solid economic foundation, we have some support here. The current decline, about 10 percent, is quite normal. In fact, it’s something we usually see once a year. Even if it gets a little worse, this will still be normal – and this is something we have seen many times before.

Is this normal?

In other words, although it was not a good week for the market, it is a normal decline which makes sense given the financial conditions. What we are seeing now suggests that the market prospects over time are still positive.

