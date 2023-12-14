Stay updated with free updates

Simply sign up for myFT Digest of US interest rates – sent straight to your inbox.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell sent his clearest signal yet on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank has completed two years of monetary policy tightening and will begin cutting rates in 2024, sending Wall Street’s benchmark index near record highs. Because investors have celebrated its potential. Low borrowing costs.

The Fed kept interest rates at a 22-year high, but the decision came with new forecasts from central bank officials pointing to a rate cut of 75 basis points next year — lower than previous estimates for rates. More lenient approach.

Powell’s comments after the Fed’s decision also pointed to a change in the bank’s tone. The benchmark rate is now “likely to be at or near its peak for this tightening cycle,” he said.

The decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to keep rates at 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent came with the publication of the Fed’s so-called dot plot, which showed that most officials expected rates to end next year at 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent. ,

Officials expect rates to drop even lower in 2025, with most officials estimating they will end up between 3.5 percent and 3.75 percent.

US stocks rose on expectations of a faster pace of rate cuts and Treasury yields fell sharply, with two-year yields posting their biggest daily decline since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

recommended

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves with interest rate expectations, fell 0.3 percentage points to 4.43 percent after the Fed’s announcement. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 0.17 percentage points on Wednesday, and fell below 4 percent during Asian morning trading for the first time since August.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent to close at its highest level since January 2022.

“In September they went to great lengths to talk about cutting rates,” said Priya Mishra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management. “They were behind the curve on inflation, but maybe they want to be ahead of the curve in case of a recession.”

In a statement, the Fed outlined the conditions under which it would “consider any additional policy tightening that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time” – soft language suggesting that. The central bank may not see the need to raise rates further again.

Powell reiterated that the central bank is committed to proceeding “cautiously” with future rate decisions, expecting economic growth to slow and “real progress” being made in controlling inflation.

He said at that point, the Fed did not want to restrict the economy any longer than necessary.

“We are aware of the risk that we may have to wait too long,” Powell said, referring to waiting too long to cut rates. “We know it’s a risk and we’re very focused on not making that mistake.”

He later said the Fed would not wait to start cutting rates until inflation got back to 2 percent because “you would want to ease restrictions on the economy well before that point” so that you don’t overshoot.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is probably due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

The latest decision comes as the Fed is trying to keep monetary policy tight enough to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target without damaging the economy and causing too many job losses.

Some traders in futures markets had expected the Fed to start lowering borrowing costs as early as March, although this week’s inflation data and a solid jobs report on Friday prompted more betting that the cut would come in May. Will start. Before Wednesday’s rate announcement, traders were betting that interest rates could fall more than one percentage point next year.

Fed officials’ projections for unemployment were barely changed from September, with officials still expecting a modest increase in the unemployment rate in 2024, to 4.1 percent from 3.7 percent now.

However, the forecast for core inflation, measured by the personal consumption expenditure index, was lowered slightly, with officials expecting it to reach 2.4 percent in 2024 and 2.2 percent in 2025. In September, the average projections showed that inflation would reach 2.6 percent. 2024 and 2.3 percent next year.

recommended

To consider a rate cut, the Fed would have to be confident that inflation is returning to 2 percent in a sustainable manner. If slow consumer price growth is accompanied by a sharp rise in unemployment, the justification for cuts would be obvious.

The obvious question is what will happen if the economy survives even as inflation falls. Some officials, such as New York Fed Chairman John Williams and Fed Governor Christopher Waller, have suggested that loosening of monetary policy may still be necessary so that interest rates, once adjusted for inflation, remain very affordable for households and businesses. Don’t be too restrictive. ,

Additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New York

Source: www.ft.com