Markets bet on UK interest rate cut in 2024 amid recession risk

Financial markets are betting that the Bank of England will be forced to introduce a deeper round of interest rate cuts in 2024 amid the growing risk of a recession.

Threadneedle Street is widely expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged on Thursday after warning that interest rates will need to remain high for a longer period of time to tackle extremely high inflation.

However, City investors warned the bank’s strategy was at increasing risk of being abandoned next year amid a rapidly deteriorating outlook for the economy. Official data shows Britain’s gross domestic product shrank in October.

Money markets priced in four quarter-point cuts in interest rates starting in the summer, forecasting the base rate will drop from 5.25% to 4.25% by the end of 2024.

The first cut is expected to take place in early May to 5%, with further cuts planned for the second half of the year.

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at wealth manager Charles Stanley Direct, said: “The Bank will be mindful of the growing evidence that the economy is under significant pressure, which means a holding pattern for interest rates for the time being, but a cut as inflation rises. Demand is increasing.” Decreases and the activities of the economy reach a lower level.

With households and businesses under pressure from higher borrowing costs, the Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product fell by a surprise 0.3% in October and all main sectors contracted. City economists had projected zero growth.

Jobs market data this week also showed that wage growth is slowing sharply and the mortgage crisis is worsening, suggesting that higher interest rates are having an impact on the labor and housing markets in Britain. Is.

Meanwhile, expectations are rising in advanced economies that the weak economic backdrop will force the world’s most powerful central banks to step back from their toughest cycle of interest rate hikes in decades.

Inflation in the UK has slowed sharply in recent months, falling to 4.6% in October, although still well above the Bank’s 2% target. Policymakers also warned that a strong services sector and a flexible job market could lead to persistent inflationary pressures.

So far, the bank’s most senior executives have pushed ahead with interest rate cuts contrary to expectations in financial markets. Its governor, Andrew Bailey, said last month that it was “too early to think about a rate cut” and “too early to declare victory” on inflation.

However, analysts said signs of stress in the economy are growing as households and businesses remain under pressure from higher borrowing costs following 14 consecutive interest rate hikes since December 2021.

Mike Riddell, a fund manager at Allianz Global Investors, said: “It’s no longer about how high rates will go; We have almost certainly peaked. Now it’s about how fast and how soon the rates will go down again.

“As always, the BOE will be eager to keep all options open, but the market is skeptical that the BOE will consider hiking again.”

Meanwhile, a general election is expected next year after Rishi Sunak made the economy one of his central priorities.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday it is “inevitable” that economic growth will slow while interest rates work to curb inflation. “But the big cuts in business taxation announced in the autumn statement mean the economy is now in a good position to start growing again,” he said.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government is ending the year failing to deliver on sunk promises to boost growth. “Economic growth is going backwards, making the condition of working people worse,” he said.

“After 13 years the Conservatives have failed on the economy and after the chaos of the last few weeks Rishi Sunak is clearly too weak to perform for Britain.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com