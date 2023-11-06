November 6, 2023
Markets are reconsidering the outlook for higher rates


Ismagilov

We’ve been here before, but following Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged, as well as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors are anew wondering whether the policy tightening regime has reached its peak .

By some accounts the latest decline in 10-year US Treasury yields is helping tip the scales in favor of forecasts of extreme rates. The benchmark rate slipped for a third straight day to 4.67% on Thursday (November 2), a three-week low. Two weeks ago the 10-year rate was trading around the 5% mark.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Important role of partnership in increasing Artificial Intelligence

Important role of partnership in increasing Artificial Intelligence

November 6, 2023
Elon Musk introduces ‘rebel’ Grok AI to challenge ChatGPIT

Elon Musk introduces ‘rebel’ Grok AI to challenge ChatGPIT

November 6, 2023

You may have missed

Important role of partnership in increasing Artificial Intelligence

Important role of partnership in increasing Artificial Intelligence

November 6, 2023
Elon Musk introduces ‘rebel’ Grok AI to challenge ChatGPIT

Elon Musk introduces ‘rebel’ Grok AI to challenge ChatGPIT

November 6, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Euro zone economy started fourth quarter on the backfoot, raising recession fears – PMI

November 6, 2023
Does Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Have High Growth Potential?

Does Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Have High Growth Potential?

November 6, 2023

Donald Trump testifies: What to expect when the former president takes the stand

November 6, 2023
China’s brokerage firms surge as regulator proposes wider capital access

China’s brokerage firms surge as regulator proposes wider capital access

November 6, 2023