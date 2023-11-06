Markets are reconsidering the outlook for higher rates

Ismagilov

We’ve been here before, but following Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged, as well as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors are anew wondering whether the policy tightening regime has reached its peak .

By some accounts the latest decline in 10-year US Treasury yields is helping tip the scales in favor of forecasts of extreme rates. The benchmark rate slipped for a third straight day to 4.67% on Thursday (November 2), a three-week low. Two weeks ago the 10-year rate was trading around the 5% mark.

Analysts say Fed Chairman Powell’s comments on Wednesday suggest the central bank may raise rates. In particular, markets focused on his observation that the recent rise in bond yields since the summer was doing the central bank’s job, reducing and perhaps eliminating the need for additional rate hikes by the Fed.

“Powell’s comments at press conference [on Wednesday] These were what everybody wanted to hear,” says Justin Bergin, vice president of equity research at Ameriprise Financial.

Fed funds futures continue to lean toward the view that the current 5.25% to 5.50% range for the target rate will mark the top for the cycle. The market is pricing in an 80% chance that the central bank will again leave rates unchanged at the next FOMC meeting on December 13.

Rates may have peaked, but the prospect of significantly lower yields in the near term is less reassuring. Note that the 10-year yield in the chart above is still trading well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. Unless the trend profile reverses – a fall of the 50-day average below the 200-day average would be a strong signal – it is reasonable to assume that the higher-long narrative still applies.

“We think 5.5% long-term 10-year yields in the US is a level that is consistent with the macro backdrop over the next five years,” says Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute and a former deputy governor of the bank. Of Canada. “It is also consistent with the compensation for risks that bond investors should be required to invest in long-term bonds.”

Boivin’s view matches Powell’s comments this week: “The fact is that the committee is not thinking about a rate cut at all right now. We are not talking about cutting rates.”

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield, however, remains dependent on the idea that the fed funds rate has peaked and may be ready to be cut at some point in the near future. This is based on the fact that the 2-year yield, widely seen as a proxy for rate expectations, continues to trade comfortably below the target rate.

However, the upward trend in 2-year rates has not reversed despite recently hitting higher levels. Instead, the key rate appears to be in a holding pattern, meaning the status quo for rates will remain in place for now.

Meanwhile, as the chart below shows, monetary policy remains relatively tight.

Macro and geopolitical factors are now in focus to gauge the path of least resistance for rates in the coming weeks and months. Important variables: upcoming inflation and economic data and the development of the Middle East conflict.

There are various risks hidden in it, but the market has determined the prices in the current circumstances. A wider Middle East war or a surprise in economic data could quickly change the calculations, but for now the status quo remains in place, laying the groundwork for an uncertain peace.

original post

editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were selected by Seeking Alpha editors.

Source: seekingalpha.com