Markets are not always right about rate cuts

Some hawks are cautioning that any rate cut by the Fed will take longer than many anticipate.

Many people associated with the finance sector have been publicly arguing that The Federal Reserve will soon cut its benchmark federal funds rate, Which made financing cheaper and increased stability everywhere, including commercial real estate. But sometimes things go wrong in the markets, and some voices are saying this is one of those times.

One indicator of market expectations is falling yields on long-term Treasuries. As of Wednesday, December 6, the 10-year was at 4.12%, trending downwards toward sub-4% levels previously seen in 2023. The 30-year-old was up 4.22% from its recent mid-October high. Highest level of 5.11%. All would suggest that investors were betting on lower interest rates in the future.

Experts have recently been predicting that the Fed will be forced to withdraw its higher rates, although central bank officials have continued to say they are in no rush, saying they are waiting to see when. How data evolves. Economists at Deutsche Bank expect a decline of 175 basis points. Wall Street is bracing for cuts. Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, thinks the Fed could start cutting rates as early as the first quarter of next year.

CME Group’s CME FedWatch tool suggests that by the December 2024 meeting of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee, there is a 66% chance of a decline of at least 125-basis points from the current 5.25% to 5.50% range.

But the “market dictates” approach set up a bad experience for the Fed in 2018 when it raised rates four times, by a quarter point each, and investors reacted by selling equities. During the past 20 months or so of rate hikes, the central bank has been insisting that it would need to see lasting evidence of a substantial reduction in inflation to change its strategy.

“The market is pricing in a bit too much for a rate cut in our view,” said Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock. reuters, “Rate volatility is here to stay.” He further said that the company sees structurally higher inflation and it will be difficult for long-term treasury funds to fall from current levels. However, BlackRock also believes that the Fed has already reached peak rates, with no further increases likely.

financial Times A recent survey of “leading academic economists” did not expect a rate cut before July 2024 and thought that one would provide less of a pullback than financial markets were expecting – on the order of half a percentage point.

“I still see a lot of bullish momentum in the economy, so I don’t see a need to lower rates immediately and I don’t think the Fed has any plans to do so,” said economics professor James Hamilton. The University of California at San Diego, who participated in the survey, reported financial Times.

