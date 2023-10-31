Markets are in line with Fed’s stance on longer policy stances, according to CNBC survey

CNBC Fed survey respondents expect no additional rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and have fully embraced its “higher for longer” mantra.

They believe the Fed is now holding off until September next year, when 57% expect a rate cut.

The survey also showed a 49% chance of a recession in the next 12 months and a 42% chance of a soft landing.

31 respondents, including economists, strategists and analysts, believe that the Fed is now most likely to cut interest rates in September next year, when 57% expect a rate cut. As recently as summer, respondents predicted a rate cut as early as next year.

“I believe (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell and Co. can now be patient, sit back and see the tightening that has already been done on the short end and recently on the long end What impact does that have?” Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Blakely Financial Group, wrote in response to the survey. “And that will come to the fore as higher rates continue to impact more and more households.”

Changes can also be seen in the outlook for the fed funds rate, the central bank’s benchmark for short-term borrowing costs.

Now assuming a rate cut of about 75 basis points, an average of 4.6% in late 2024 is projected. In June, the year-end 2024 funds rate was projected to be 3.8%, with a cut of 125 basis points. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The outlook for a more aggressive Fed comes with roughly equal chances for a recession and a soft landing.

On average, respondents see a 49% chance of a recession and a 42% chance of a soft landing over the next 12 months. While he raised his 2023 GDP forecast to 2.4% now from 1% in June, he cut the growth outlook for 2024 by almost half to 0.73%.

“The Fed is focused on a soft landing and has set its target on inflation a long way from ‘ultimately’,” wrote Robert Bruska, chief economist at Fact & Opinion Economics. He called on the Fed to do more now to reduce inflation and boost unemployment.

The consumer price index, which is currently running at 3.7% year-to-date, is seen falling to 2.9% next year and about 2.6% in 2025, meaning the Fed may not hit its 2% target for several years. Will do, even accounting for the CPI running above the Fed’s preferred personal consumption expenditure price index inflation indicator.

About 60% of respondents believe the Fed will achieve its inflation target by 2025 or sometime after, and 19% do not believe the Fed will ever get there. The unemployment rate is projected to increase to 4.5% next year from the current 3.8%.

Troy Ludtka, senior U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities America, said higher Treasury yields and rising global tensions “raise the likelihood of a stagflationary outcome. … We are paying close attention to the recent increase in credit card and auto loan delinquencies.” In these areas, consumers appear to be overextended.”

But some are more excited.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, asks, “What kind of recession? The economy continues to show extraordinary resilience. Consumers are playing their part, businesses are in trouble, and infrastructure and the CHIPS Act are providing a headwind.”

Also, higher bond yields and rising deficits have emerged as areas of concern: 77% say the 10-year yield at 5% would make the Fed less likely to raise rates, 87% say higher. Rates are having a “somewhat negative” impact. Impact on business hiring and spending” and 73% say higher rates have a somewhat negative impact on consumer spending.

All respondents say they are concerned about the growth rate of the federal deficit, and 87% are concerned about the size of the debt.

But respondents are divided on how to solve the problem.

A plurality of 45% say the government should increase revenues and cut spending, while 42% advocate only spending cuts. A government shutdown was 39% likely among respondents, while 61% said it would be “somewhat negative” for the economy.

Source: www.cnbc.com