Markets are in a new order amid massive structural changes. Here's what investors should do, according to BlackRock's top strategist

Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock, said the market structure is changing and creating more volatility, which means investors must be more proactive to stay ahead.

Population aging, geopolitical fragmentation and decarbonization are contributing to a “large-scale structural shift” marked by a low growth trajectory amid persistent output constraints, he wrote in the Financial Times on Sunday.

That means the 40-year bull run in stocks and bonds that investors enjoyed before the pandemic isn’t coming back, Lee said, which means investors will have to make lemonade out of “macro lemons.” The time has come.

Recipe?

“Our analysis suggests that increased volatility and greater dispersion of returns means that moving portfolios around more frequently in the new regime may be better rewarded than in pre-pandemic years, while set The -and-forget approach worked better in the old regime,” he added.

Lee explained how BlackRock is shifting its own portfolio allocation more frequently, switching to underweight US equities (though they still see potential in AI and tech), focusing on growth in Indian and Mexican markets. are watching, and favoring industrial sectors such as European banks and US health care. ,

It is also taking advantage of rate volatility in US Treasuries after underweight long-term notes since late 2020.

“Taking advantage of the opportunities from this trend requires being dynamic with portfolios, rather than relying on the static exposure to broad asset classes that has worked so well during sustained bull markets of the past,” Lee wrote. “

As markets have been shaken by soft landing stories and recession fears this year, investors are reacting to the numbers on inflation and growth as if it is another typical business cycle.

But that’s not the case because high interest rates are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels, he predicted.

Lee concluded, “We are in a new regime – and not going back any time soon.” “This is a world in which there are rewards available for investors who can navigate the structural shift to higher interest rates, greater volatility and greater spreads.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com