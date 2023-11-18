Markets are happy with the prospect of a rate cut next year, but it's a double-edged sword

The markets are waiting for the Fed to cut interest rates next year.

But this is a tricky situation for investors, as cuts will likely be made in response to a slowing economy.

Rate cuts are not inherently positive and signs are emerging that the economy is slowing by the end of the year.

Markets are cheering the prospect that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates next year, but rate cuts are a double-edged sword, Wall Street experts are warning., Because of what this move will signal about the broader economy.

As inflation is falling and the Fed is holding off on raising its benchmark rate further, investors have increased expectations for the central bank to cut interest rates in 2024. Markets are pricing in a 95% chance that rates will drop below their current levels. By next December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. That optimism was boosted by Tuesday’s weaker-than-expected inflation report this week, which showed prices across the economy rose 3.2% in October, below the expected 3.3%.

“I think this is a gamechanger,” Paul McCully, former chief economist at PIMCO, told CNBC this week. “We’re having a day of rational euphoria because the data clearly shows what we’ve been waiting for for a long time. ” “I think this makes the Fed comfortable now in announcing that policy is restrictive enough, and that’s a big deal, because that means they’re done tightening, and the next steps will be easier.”

But the rate cut certainly may not be the catalyst for the rally that the market is expecting. This is because any easing of Fed policy would likely be in response to a slowing economy, and truly deep cuts would likely result in an outright recession.

The markets are eyeing a Fed rate cut to boost shares. But recessions are generally a strong headwind for equities. JPMorgan’s chief market strategist estimated last month that the stock could fall as much as 20% in a downturn.

“Where is the puck going? I think right now it’s flying out of this zone of soft-landing, Goldilocks landing, but it’s on the path to a slow economy,” Chris Grisanti, chief stock strategist at Mai Capital Management, said in an interview. ” This week. “Rates are not at their peak for good reasons. They are at their peak for sad reasons for equity investors… That is, the economy is slowing down, and I believe that will manifest itself over the next three to six months.” Will go.”

The Fed had cut interest rates before the recession in five of the last 10 recessions, according to Deutsche Bank strategists.

“This shows that rate cuts do not automatically stop recessions and are often a sign that problems are coming,, the bank said in a note on Thursday.

According to UBS, rates could be cut by 275 basis points as the economy eases into recession in the middle of next year. That’s about four times the rate drop the market was expecting, meaning the economy could slow to a point where the Fed feels it will have to undo a significant amount of the monetary policy tightening it implemented through March 2022.

UBS strategists warned in a note on Tuesday that the cuts would be “a response to the projected US recession in the second-quarter of 2024 and the ongoing slowdown in both headline and core inflation.”

slowing down

Signs of recession have emerged in some parts of the economy. Economists at the Atlanta Fed are expecting real GDP growth this quarter to be about 2.2%. This is a dramatic slowdown from the 4.9% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

Retail spending also declined 0.1% last month, according to US Census Bureau data. This is the first time since March this year that retail spending has seen a decline, and it is a sign that US consumers, who have helped propel the economy this year, are finally starting to lose energy as their savings decline. can do.

Expenditure has decreased due to the cooling of the labor market. The economy added 150,000 jobs in October, significantly fewer than in September, as the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%.

Those jobs numbers suggest the labor market is moving close to triggering the Saham Rule, a highly accurate recession indicator that flashes when the three-month average of the unemployment rate is 50 basis points above its low in the past 12 months. Increases.

“We are not in a recession, and yet we are getting very close to flashing red on the indicator, and there is no promise that we will stay out of recession going forward,” former Fed economist and Saham rule maker Claudia Sahm told CNBC last week. Said to.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com