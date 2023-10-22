In the old days, as cities grew larger, they became denser, especially in the central area near the city. However, many of our new cities, despite being much larger, remain quite low density. San Jose and San Diego are good examples.

Houston is an exception to this rule. Over the past few decades, it has become one of our largest cities with a metropolitan population of over 70 lakh. Unlike other Sunbelt cities, it has relatively little regulation of home construction. As a result, adjacent neighborhoods have become much more dense, even as Houston’s suburbs remain dominated by single-family homes. Houston offers low-cost housing for people with a variety of preferences.

Some? housing specialist This view is opposed in neogeography, which supports zoning regulations that force short-circuit markets.

Yet if people have their own aspirations, those who designate themselves as best informed – notably urban planners, large financial institutions, tech companies and academics – prefer another scenario to the common people. Instead of allowing the market to reveal what people want, here and in much of the developed world, the solution is to push people into denser development and, in some cases, ban zoning for single-family homes altogether. Efforts are increasing.

Notice what they’ve done here. They have generated support for anti-free market policies that restrict people’s ability to create housing that somehow reflects “the market.” Terms like “market” and “sanctions” are used in an almost Orwellian sense. It is zoning that “restricts” people from using their property as they wish. It is zoning that prevents market forces from providing the kind of housing the public wants. That would be like saying that free trade policies keep people from buying American. Or the First Amendment prevents people from canceling unpopular speakers.

Opponents of zoning do not want to “shove” people into denser areas, they want to allow people to choose the type of housing that best suits their needs. For some people it will be high-rise condos in the central city. For others, it will be single-family homes in the suburbs. The free market is the best way to determine what type of housing density is appropriate. In general, the free market will provide greater density in the central areas and less density in the outer areas.

Zoning has been around for almost a century. Thank God it didn’t exist when our country first developed, otherwise we would never have built those wonderful high-rises in places like Manhattan and lakefront Chicago. In fact, even in most cities today one cannot build the dense townhouse neighborhoods of Central Boston.including metro boston, Ironically, houston One of the few places in America where it is legal to build a neighborhood like Boston’s Beacon Hill or Back Bay.

Source: www.econlib.org