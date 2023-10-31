MarketMind: Yield Curve Control Form

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Japan’s yield ceiling has evolved into a reference rate, with the Bank of Japan reframing its 1% limit on 10-year government bond yields as an “upper bound” rather than a hard target.

It will continue to buy bonds, but only time will tell how strongly it will prevent yields from rising above 1%. The move was predicted in the Nikkei newspaper and after buying the rumor, the markets sold the fact.

The yen slipped back to 150 per dollar. Japanese government bond futures rose after the announcement, after touching near 10-year lows in morning trading. The Nikkei jumped 0.5%.

For now, investors think US interest rates and the dollar will remain in the driver’s seat – leaving the yen at an effective rate that is the lowest on record.

In the long run, higher Japanese rates could encourage investors in the world’s biggest lender to keep their money at home rather than buying so many offshore assets. This could ultimately lead to some gains for the battered yen.

Meanwhile the realization that some kind of anchor was in place also sparked some excitement in Treasury trading, sparking a brief rally.

The bond market’s focus now turns to the US, where the Federal Reserve meets and the Treasury outlines its bond-selling plans.

On Monday the US Treasury Department said it expected to borrow $776 billion in the fourth quarter, $76 billion less than it had estimated in July. Its detailed refund plan is due on Wednesday, as is the Fed’s policy decision.

GDP and inflation data in Europe are due later on Tuesday.

Around Asia, an unexpected contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity dashed hopes that China’s economy has bottomed out and is recovering, albeit fragile.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.9%, led by declines in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Samsung Electronics announced its best quarterly profit of the year and an executive said the chip industry has hit bottom. Shares were stable.

In Australia, Origin Energy’s largest shareholder turned down a takeover bid by the Brookfield consortium, and Treasury Wine Estates agreed to buy US rival DAOU Vineyards for $900 million, adding exposure to a market dominated by He had to struggle for a long time to become.

Meanwhile, outside the markets, Hamas said its militants fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli offensive forces in Gaza early Tuesday as clashes intensified.

Key developments that may impact the market on Tuesday:

Economics: Eurozone GDP and consumer prices, US employment costs, consumer confidence

Earnings: Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Bouygues, BASF, BP, Pfizer, Caterpillar

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com