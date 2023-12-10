By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets.

Asian markets are off to a positive start on Monday, taking the baton from Wall Street on Friday after a surprise drop in the US unemployment rate boosted views that an economic ‘soft landing’ will be achieved and recession avoided.

From a ‘good news is good news’ perspective, Friday’s rise in Treasury yields and the dollar should not put pressure on Asian and emerging markets, as it often does.

Two-year US yields posted their biggest rise since June, when data showed the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. Any hopes of a rate cut quickly vanished this week, and the first full price rate cut was pushed back from March to May next year.

If the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit their highest levels since the beginning of 2022 on Friday, most Asian markets are higher on Monday, after data this weekend showed deflationary pressures intensified in November, After which Chinese assets may struggle.

Consumer prices fell 0.5% from a year earlier and from October, more than the average forecast of a 0.1% decline for both in a Reuters poll. The year-on-year decline was the sharpest since November 2020.

Factory-gate deflation has also deepened – producer prices have been falling on a year-on-year basis or for more than a year – a sign of rising deflationary pressures, weak domestic demand and growing doubts over the economic recovery.

Such figures will only deepen calls for more stimulus from Beijing, and remind why Chinese markets have been performing so poorly – China’s blue chip CSI 300 index has lagged behind the MSCI World Index, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 this year. Has lagged behind by 24. %, 27% and 30% respectively.

A batch of key economic indicators from Beijing will be released on Friday – industrial production, retail sales, home prices, unemployment and business investment for November.

The Asian economic and policy calendar is light on Monday – money supply and quarterly business survey indices from Japan, and industrial production data from Malaysia are all investors will have to sink their teeth into.

For the rest of the week, interest rate decisions from Taiwan and the Philippines, inflation data from India, and a data dump from China on Friday are the main regional calendar events.

But market sentiment and direction will largely be driven by key events in developed economies. They include Bank of England and European Central Bank policy meetings, US inflation, and the one everyone is waiting for – the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to keep its fed funds target range steady at 5.25-5.50%, so all eyes will be on the accompanying statement, policymakers’ revised estimates and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Monday:

– Malaysia Industrial Production (November)

– Japan Money Supply (November)

– Auction of US bills, 10-year note

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com