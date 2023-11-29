Marketmind: Welle Charlie Munger

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

An era has come to an end with the death of Charlie Munger, a month before his 100th birthday.

The union of Munger and Warren Buffett is one of the most successful alliances in business history, turning Berkshire Hathaway into a multi-billion dollar conglomerate.

Munger, often a one-liner, summed up his fame in 2010: “I think part of the popularity of Berkshire Hathaway is that we look like people who have found a trick,” he said. .

“It’s not genius. It’s just avoiding stupidity.”

Buffett noted “Charlie’s inspiration (and) intelligence” in a statement.

Meanwhile, investors in Asia perhaps took comments from former Federal Reserve chief Christopher Waller as a sign of another era-change, as he hinted that US interest rates could be cut in the coming months.

A rally in bonds and a decline in the dollar that lasted for weeks following a benign US inflation report spread to Asia in the wake of Waller’s comments.

Two-year Treasury yields fell to a four-month low of 4.70%. Ten-year Treasury yields hit a two-month low of 4.28%.

Interest rate futures prices will be cut by more than 100 basis points next year and there is a 40% chance they will start in March.

The dollar’s decline pushed the yen, euro, sterling and the Swiss franc to multi-month highs against the greenback, and spot gold in dollar terms rose to its highest level since May.

German inflation data and Eurozone confidence survey are the next key economic calendar items for traders to watch.

Australian inflation came in lower than expected in the Asia session, while New Zealand’s central bank surprised investors by warning it would not end rate hikes unless price pressures ease.

China’s stock markets also remained out.

The MSCI index of world shares rose 8.8% in November and is on track for its biggest monthly percentage gain in three years, amid cheers that US interest rates have peaked in global markets.

By contrast, Chinese blue chips are down more than 2% this month and are set for a fourth consecutive monthly decline. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.4% in November.

Key developments that may impact the market on Wednesday:

German and Spanish CPI, Eurozone consumer confidence, Fed’s beige book

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com