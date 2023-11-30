MarketMind: Treasuries on track for best month since 2008

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Let’s start with Treasuries because, if this were a game, we’d call it a return for the ages. Not long ago the market was collapsing so rapidly that, according to some headlines, civilization as we know it was in danger.

Now, with some encouraging signals from Fed officials, the 10-year note is set to celebrate its best month since the 2008 global recession, with yields falling 61 basis points so far for November.

Yields on two-year paper have fallen 31 bps this week, the biggest drop since the US mini-banking crisis in March. And it all came about because a Fed governor said that, if inflation continues to fall for a few months, policy would need to be loosened to keep real rates from rising.

Again, it came from Governor Waller, who was usually such a reliable hawk that the sudden conversion had much more impact. Markets also believe that they would not have flagged such a possibility without Fed Chairman Powell running it first.

And Powell has a quiz appearance scheduled for Friday, so bulls are certainly betting he’ll accommodate their rate-cutting desires.

Rarely has a “fireside chat” had such an impact. May futures prices are now off by a full quarter point, and it’s 50-50 for March as well. Fed funds futures for December next year have risen 35 ticks so far this week, bringing total expected easing for 2024 to 115 bps.

Note that influential Fed New York Chairman Williams is speaking later Thursday, and he carries a lot of weight with investors.

Markets will be sensitive to any unexpected surprises from the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report, which they are expecting to reflect benign CPI data and show core inflation slowing to 3.5% in October.

The EU has its own inflation data on Thursday and analysts are skeptical that a decline could be at risk after weak readings from Germany and Spain.

EU HICP inflation is already forecast to slow to an average of 2.7%, the lowest since mid-2021. This is why futures are almost priced in for an ECB rate cut in April.

A sharp decline in Treasury yields has made the dollar look slightly green. The dollar index is looking at its worst month since November last year with a 3.7% decline.

It is also down 3.1% on the yen, which if sustained would be its sharpest decline this year, while the euro is ahead 3.8% for the month.

The dollar declined 2.6% against the yuan, a big move for such a tightly managed currency pair, and failed to take any edge off Thursday’s disappointing China PMI survey.

Key developments that may impact the market on Thursday:

– Presence of ECB members Lagarde, Enria, McCall and Jochnik

– BOE Monetary Policy Committee member Green speaks, as does Riksbank Deputy Governor Bunge

– EU HICP flashes inflation data for November, German retail sales and unemployment figures, French CPI, PPI and consumer spending

– US data on PCE, weekly jobless claims, pending home sales and Chicago PMI

(By Wayne Cole; Editing by Edmund Claman)

