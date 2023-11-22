MarketMind: The market is in holiday mood

By Lewis Krauskopf

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from markets correspondent Lewis Krauskopf.

While markets remained bullish ahead of trading in Asia and the US Thanksgiving holiday, stocks have resumed a sharp rally this month, boosted by expectations of a more favorable interest rate backdrop.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 closed up 0.4%, and was close to a new high for 2023. The S&P 500 and MSCI’s all-country index are up more than 8% this month alone, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 11%.

Markets were still digesting the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, which showed that central bank officials agreed they would proceed cautiously and raise interest rates only if progress in controlling inflation falters.

Indeed, many investors are now confident that the Fed may raise rates for the rest of this cycle, and are eyeing the middle of next year when the central bank could start cutting.

Even Nvidia’s selloff after the results couldn’t dampen the mood on Wednesday. After gaining more than 200% this year, Nvidia shares closed down 2.5% on Wednesday amid fears that increased U.S. chip restrictions will hurt growth in China.

Apart from Nvidia, other members of the Magnificent Seven megacap group rallied on Wednesday, with Amazon gaining nearly 2% and Alphabet and Microsoft gaining more than 1% each.

A Reuters survey of stock market experts found that most major global stock indices are forecast to rise modestly in the coming year.

Japanese markets will also be closed on Thursday due to national holiday. On Wednesday, the Nikkei gained 0.3%, taking the Japanese index close to a new three-decade high.

Also in Wednesday’s session, China shares fell as market participants awaited more stimulus for the Chinese economy. The blue-chip CSI 300 index fell 1%.

Reuters reported that Chinese government advisers will recommend an economic growth target of 4.5% to 5.5% for next year at the annual policymakers’ meeting, as Beijing looks to create jobs and keep long-term growth goals on track.

Meanwhile, the dollar index bounced back from a 2-1/2 month low. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, economic data showed.

On Wednesday, the yen weakened and was trading around 150 per dollar. Although there is speculation that the Bank of Japan may move out of negative interest rates as early as next year, which would help stabilize the yen, the Japanese currency still faces strong headwinds.

Oil prices fell as OPEC+ producers unexpectedly delayed a meeting on production cuts.

Trading volumes were set to be low for the rest of the week due to the market being closed in the US on Thursday.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Thursday:

– Singapore CPI

– Indonesia Central Bank meeting

– Euro Zone Flash PMI

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Josie Cao)

Source: finance.yahoo.com