MarketMind: Risk on Monday, China ‘data dump’ looms

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from financial markets columnist Jamie McGeever.

Asia is set to start this week much as it ended last week, with rising confidence in a US economic ‘soft landing’ and easing of financial conditions driven by a decline in the dollar and US bond yields boosting risk assets and investor sentiment. happened.

The calendar of regional economic and policy events this week is packed with top-tier releases that will certainly give local assets a strong lead, especially from China.

Import and export data for October are released on Tuesday, and on Thursday also bank lending and credit, money supply, producer price inflation and consumer price inflation for October are released.

China’s economic surprise index turned positive three weeks ago, but that momentum has faded, despite third-quarter GDP growth being stronger than expected. This week’s ‘data dump’ will give a clear picture of how the economy started the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere in Asia, the key economic indicators this week will be the latest consumer inflation readings from Thailand, the Philippines and Taiwan and third-quarter GDP from the Philippines, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Indonesian GDP data and Thai inflation data will be released on Monday.

According to a Reuters poll, Indonesia’s quarter-on-quarter growth rate is expected to halve to 1.71% from 3.86%, and annual growth is expected to remain essentially stable above 5%.

Last week, the rupee broke its eight-week losing streak and lifted itself above a three-and-a-half-year low of around 16,000 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the Thai baht climbed 1.5% on Friday for one of its strongest rallies this year. Further progress on inflation could pave the way for it to move further away from last month’s one-year low of 37.20 per dollar.

On the policy front, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision on Tuesday is the regional highlight of the week. Economists polled by Reuters expect the benchmark cash rate to be raised 25 basis points to 4.35% as inflation proves surprisingly strong, prompting a round of four meetings.

Also on Tuesday, the Bank of Korea publishes the minutes of its last policy meeting and on Thursday the Bank of Japan releases a summary of the board members’ opinions of its October 30 to 31 policy meeting.

Japanese corporate earnings are in full flow this week, with banks and financial firms likely to come under particular scrutiny in light of the policy changes currently underway by the BOJ. With the yen still weak around 150 per dollar, could the Nikkei soon reclaim its recent 33-year high?

While Asian and emerging stocks had their best week since July last week, with gains of about 3%, they underperformed their US and global peers, which gained 5% or more.

Given the scale of the dollar and Treasury yields’ declines on Friday, there may be room for emerging and Asian markets to pick up momentum this week and perhaps even outperform.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Monday:

– Indonesia GDP (Q3)

– Thailand CPI Inflation (October)

– Japan Services, Overall PMI (October)

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Josie Cao)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com