MarketMind: Preparing for a US inflation shock

If anyone was wondering what it would take to dash expectations of the US economic ‘soft landing’ that has boosted investors’ risk appetite and driven gains in most markets this year, especially in tech and Wall Street, they needed to know Tuesday. Got the answer.

An unexpected reversal in US inflation sent bond yields rising, heightened expectations of the first Fed rate cut in June, sending the dollar falling – particularly for a break above 150.00 yen – and global stock prices falling.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is now down for four consecutive days, and on Wednesday it could fall for five straight days – the MSCI world index fell 1.4%, its biggest decline since September, and the three major US indexes fell 1.3% and Fell between 1.8. ,

The regional calendar is light on Wednesday – wholesale price inflation in India and presidential elections in Indonesia are the main events – and Chinese markets are still closed for Lunar New Year, although offshore yuan may sell off.

There is a potentially volatile mix of political risk, below-average liquidity and broad ‘risk-off’ sentiment across Asia on Wednesday following a tightening of financial conditions and big moves across many markets on Tuesday.

US Treasury yields rose 20 basis points after the data showed annual US CPI inflation slowed to 3.1% in January, not the 2.9% economists had expected. Stocks fell.

The reaction of Japanese stocks after the break of the psychologically important 150.00 yen barrier for dollar trading will be particularly interesting given the all-time high of less than 152.00 yen hit in November last year and October 2022.

The Nikkei regained gains on Tuesday after a long weekend and rose nearly 3% for its best day since November 2022. It opened at a new 34-year high on Wednesday and hit a new all-time high within 1000 points. ,

Although the weaker yen has been one of the most important catalysts for Japan’s outperformance, its latest decline could overshadow Tuesday’s global equity selloff.

On the data front, the figures are expected to show that India’s wholesale price index rose 0.53% year-on-year in January, driven by a strong rise in food prices offset by fuel deflation.

Wholesale prices have been flirting with deflation for almost a year, and another weak print on Wednesday could put additional pressure on the rupee.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah could be sensitive to domestic politics as elections are about to be held in the country.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is the front-runner to take power in the world’s third-largest democracy, but it is unclear whether he is on track to win the simple majority needed to avoid a runoff.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Wednesday:

– India Wholesale Inflation (January)

– India Trade (January)

– Indonesia presidential election

