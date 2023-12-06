MarketMind: Optimism over extreme rates boosts stocks

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland

European stocks are set for a bullish start if they follow the path of Asia-Pacific, boosted by a fall in bond yields while deepening confidence that the major central banks’ tightening cycle is over.

Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped 1.8% as investors bounced back after the benchmark fell to a three-week low in the previous session. Two of the top three point movers were heavyweight chip industry players Tokyo Electron and Advantest.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shrugged off early volatility, boosted by a 1.2% jump in its technology subindex. An index of mainland blue chips edged up modestly, after falling to a near five-year low early in the session amid continuing concerns over Moody’s downgrade warning for China’s credit rating.

Australia’s stock benchmark is 1.6% higher, still on the bright side of the Reserve Bank of Australia holding off on rate hikes.

With recent Federal Reserve indifference and Tuesday’s interview with ECB policymaker Isabelle Schnabel, where she told Reuters that further tightening is “rather unlikely,” there is a growing sense that major central banks should step up. Are. The Bank of Canada is believed to add to that narrative with a “hold” decision later in the day.

Benchmark government bond yields fell sharply, hitting multi-month lows in Japan, as they tracked a decline in overnight US Treasury yields.

But while the US economy is certainly slowing down, signs still point to a potentially soft landing. The labor market is the main focus this week, with the ADP employment report due out at the end of the day, in preparation for Friday’s monthly payroll report.

Macro data from Europe’s largest economies is also due soon, with Germany reporting industrial orders and the UK releasing purchasing managers’ surveys, while the euro zone is publishing retail sales figures.

Key developments that may impact the market on Wednesday:

Germany Industrial Orders (October)

UK All-Sector PMI (November)

Bank of England Financial Stability Report

Euro area retail sales (October)

US ADP Employment (November)

bank of canada rate decision

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Edmund Claman)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com