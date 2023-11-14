MarketMind: On the Moon, excited by hopes of America’s soft landing

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from financial markets columnist Jamie McGeever.

Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday with stocks, risk assets and investor sentiment rising across the globe, after soft US inflation data on Tuesday closed the door to more rate hikes and paved the way for a hypothetical economic ‘soft landing’.

Some of the US market moves on Tuesday were surprising – two- and five-year bond yields fell by more than 20 basis points; Nasdaq rose more than 2%; The Russell 2000 index rose 5% for its best day in a year; The dollar fell 1.5% in its worst day in a year; And the Australian and New Zealand dollars both jumped 2%.

This should be rocket fuel for Asia on Wednesday, although there is no shortage of event risk.

The top-level data release includes third-quarter Japanese gross domestic product and Chinese retail sales, industrial production, investment and unemployment figures for October, while US and Chinese President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco see you.

Biden and Xi have met only once before, and this is Xi’s first visit to the US since 2017. Xi is hoping to persuade Biden to ease tariffs and export controls aimed at preventing the most advanced semiconductors from being shipped to China.

At a separate dinner with business leaders, he will also discuss promoting investment by American companies in China. Foreign investors have pulled huge sums out of China this year as the economy has faltered and tensions with the West have deepened.

Ahead of their talks, China’s yuan hit a three-month high of 7.25 per dollar on Tuesday, rising about 0.5%, its biggest one-day gain in two months.

The latest retail sales, industrial production, investment and unemployment data for October will provide insight into whether China’s economy is maintaining the surprisingly strong momentum it showed in the third quarter.

Citi’s China Economic Surprise Index has been in positive territory for nearly a month, suggesting that activity is strengthening or analysts are lowering their expectations. Or a little of both.

On the other hand, Japan’s economic surprise index has fallen into negative territory and is at its lowest level since June. The first reading of third quarter GDP on Wednesday may lift it again – the bar will appear quite low.

Economists expect the economy to shrink by 0.1% in the April-June period and by 0.6% on an annual basis. This would represent a significant deceleration from the growth rates of 1.2% and 4.8% respectively in the previous quarter.

The corporate focus in Asia on Wednesday turned to third-quarter earnings reports from China’s JD.Com and Tencent Holdings. JD.Com is expected to report a 2.3% rise in revenue to CNY249.258 billion and earnings of CNY5.77 per share.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Wednesday:

– Japan GDP (Q3, preliminary)

– China retail sales, industrial production, investment, unemployment (October)

– Meeting of President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

(Editing by Jamie McGeever)

Source