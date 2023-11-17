MarketMind: Oil falls, Walmart stokes deflation speculations

by wayne cole

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Asia has been in a reflective mood so far on Friday after another week of wild swings in bonds, equities and commodities. There was the latest round of volatility in the oil markets as prices fell nearly 5% overnight, partly due to concerns about oversupply and falling demand.

Speculation also played a role as a selling trend by algos, CTAs and funds began when Brent broke $80 a barrel, falling from $80.70 to $78.40 in an hour of trading. After finding support at $76.60, it was inactive around $77.60.

That’s a far cry from the September peak of $97.69 and comes despite wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. OPEC+ will likely have something to say about this before their next meeting on November 26.

This decline bodes well for a further decline in headline inflation globally and should go over well with US consumers where confidence is closely tied to the price of gas.

Speaking of deflation, Walmart executives said Thursday that prices on general merchandise such as apparel and home goods had fallen between 3% to 6%, and it was planning further cuts for the holiday season. . However, the threat of margin compression drove its share price down 8%.

All this, plus the increase in weekly jobless claims, was a relief for bonds and two-year Treasury yields are down 21 basis points for the week at 4.85%, their best weekly performance since March.

Fed funds futures have priced in almost no risk of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve and there is a 34% chance it could fall as low as early March. The market is now estimating a cut of 98 basis points next year, compared to a cut of 73 basis points a week ago.

Interestingly, Westpac analysts say US economic data is displaying a pattern of residual seasonal trend following the pandemic, where news is strong in the middle of the year and during the third quarter, only to soften towards the end of the year. It happens. If that happens, the bond rally is likely to last longer.

Key developments that may impact the market on Friday:

– Data on EU final CPI inflation for October and September current account. UK retail sales for October

– Presence of ECB President Christine Lagarde, ECB officials De Caus, Holzmann and Cipollone

– BOE’s Green and Ramsden speak

– Fed speakers include Barr, Daley, Collins and Goolsby. US data on housing starts from October

(By Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

