MarketMind: ‘Not confident’ Powell sent market down

A look at European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Investors shunned any attempts to rally in riskier assets after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that tackling inflation remains the central bank’s main concern and warned that rate hikes were still on the table. Left behind, a sea of ​​red awaits in Europe.

Since the Fed left rates unchanged last week, markets have grown increasingly confident that a peak in US rates is imminent. But Powell moved to dash any hopes of an imminent rate cut.

,[The Fed] “Committed to achieving a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough to keep inflation below 2% over time,” Powell said.

“We do not believe we have achieved that position. If it would be appropriate to tighten the policy further, we would not hesitate to do so.”

That dragged down shares, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 1% to its lowest in a week. Futures indicated that the gloom in European markets would continue.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak in a fireside chat later in the day and traders will be paying attention to every word.

Powell’s comments led to US Treasury yields rising overnight, as well as a weak auction of $24 billion in 30-year Treasuries. Yields remained higher in Asian hours.

A rise in yields boosted the dollar, which is on track for its best week in three months against the yen. [FRX/]

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, US rate futures have a 60% chance of a rate cut at the Fed’s June 2024 meeting. These chances were around 70% before Powell spoke.

Meanwhile, China’s US branch Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was hit by a ransomware attack, disrupting trading in the US Treasury market on Thursday.

Film lovers learned that they will have to wait for some of their most awaited films. Walt Disney on Thursday delayed the release of the Marvel movie “Blade”, a new “Deadpool” installment and several other films as Hollywood studios adjust schedules following the end of a four-month actors’ strike.

Key developments that may impact the market on Friday:

Economic Events: UK September GDP, UK Q3 GDP, October CPI data for Norway and Sweden

Speakers: ECB President Christine Lagarde, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel, SNB’s Thomas Moser

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Edmund Claman)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com