MarketMind: Markets cheer as Powell finds his balance

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

It has been a day of relief rallies in Asia as investors have become confident that the next move in US interest rates will be down, not up. All major Asian equity markets are higher, as are US and European stock futures.

While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained the option of another hike, he appeared less committed to the idea. He said in his press conference that the risks are now “two-sided” and almost “balanced”. They were making progress on inflation and, importantly, inflation expectations were “in good health”.

This was enough for the market to reduce the risk of a rate hike to 22% in December and 28% in January. Meanwhile, the probability of a rate cut by June next year has increased to almost 70% and futures now indicate a rate cut of around 85 basis points for the whole of 2024.

Of course, Powell played down the possibility of a cut, but he should be aware that real rates are rising as inflation continues to remain low. If the Fed does nothing, policy will effectively tighten next year, even though the economy is expected to slow, increasing the risk of a recession.

The Treasury market has done its part by pushing yields higher in recent weeks, and has duly celebrated by pulling them down again, at least for now. The ten-year yield is down 22 basis points from Wednesday’s high of 4.71%, although it is well above the 4.0% level reached in early August.

30-year yields fell below 5%, leading to relief that the Treasury’s refund plans involved less issuance over a longer period of time than many had feared.

The calm mood proved contagious as investors reduced rate risk across much of the developed world. EURIBOR futures hit a five-month high in December 2024 and now suggest a softening of about 100 basis points in 2024.

The Bank of England is seen as likely to keep rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday, with about a 70% chance that its tightening cycle is done and over.

As for currencies, a drop in Treasury yields pulled the US dollar marginally lower, while an improvement in risk sentiment boosted the battered Australian and Kiwi dollars.

The next big hurdle for equities will be $2.7 trillion giant Apple’s results after the bell. The focus will be on iPhone 15 sales and whether the strong start was slowed by lower demand in China. Guidance for the critical December quarter holiday season may also help.

The markets will now be hoping that the payroll report on Friday does not impact the party.

Key developments that may impact the market on Thursday:

– Presence of ECB Board members Edouard Fernandez-Bollo and Isabelle Schnabel and Chief Economist Philippe Laine

– Interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and Norges Bank

– German reports unemployment figures, while US reports weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and auto sales

(By Wayne Cole. Editing by Sam Holmes)

