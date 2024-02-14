Marketmind: Markets are rethinking rate cuts

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rai V

Asian markets struggled on Wednesday as traders lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this year and what it would mean for central banks globally.

The big change in Fed expectations – first after a disappointing US jobs report and then a surprise surprise on inflation on Tuesday – caused market pricing for a 2024 rate cut to drop from about 160 basis points at the end of last year to currently. Has decreased by 90 bps.

This has had a worldwide impact, with traders expecting only one rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year instead of two previously.

The outlook for higher US rates over the longer term is likely to limit the scope for any easing from central banks in emerging markets, some of which had raised rates to protect their currencies against the rising dollar. .

Regarding the Fed’s expected rate cut, Vishnu Varathan, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank, said, “The longer the delay, the more likely it is that US dollar claims and yield volatility will continue.” FX Risks & Policy for EM Asia FX “Will speed up the puzzle.” cut.

Investors will now be wary of unexpected surprises in UK inflation data due on Wednesday, making divided policymakers at the Bank of England less likely to agree to a rate cut any time soon.

watch japan

As the Nikkei continues to surge towards new highs and the Yen weakens below the 150 per dollar level, it seems there is little to stop Japanese stocks from surpassing 1989 peaks.

The Nikkei edged regional equities lower on Wednesday, but remained 1,000 points shy of its intraday high of 38,957.44 set on Dec. 29, 1989.

Meanwhile, the slipping yen is back on the radar of Japanese officials, as they increased their warning against what they described as rapid and speculative yen moves.

Elsewhere, Indonesians went to the polls on Wednesday to cast their vote for the country’s next leader.

Some 259,000 candidates are contesting 20,600 positions across 17,000 islands in the world’s biggest one-day election, but all eyes will be on the presidency and the fate of incumbent Joko Widodo’s ambitious agenda after a decade in charge of the $1.3 trillion economy. Are on.

Key developments that may impact the market on Wednesday:

– UK inflation figures (January)

– Euro zone GDP flash estimates (Q4)

– Euro Zone Industrial Production (December)

– Heineken NV FY 2023 Earnings Release

– BoE Governor Andrew Bailey appears before the Lords Economic Affairs Committee

