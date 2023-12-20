MarketMind: Liberal policy signals keep stocks up

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland

Soft policy signals from opposite sides of the world helped stocks climb in Asian trading on Wednesday, boding well for a European start.

The prospects for an imminent rate cut from the Federal Reserve remain, with Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin’s comments that “we’re making good progress on inflation” serving as more fodder for higher rates and soft-landing narratives. It has been received by those who sent it. The Dow and Nasdaq are at all-time highs, and the S&P 500 is not far behind.

Traders now see a better than 3-in-4 chance for a quarter-point rate cut by March, according to CME’s FedWatch tool, although Chicago Fed boss Austin Goolsby again weighed in on the markets when the Wall Street Journal aired a podcast. Can take action against price fixing. Interview later on Wednesday.

The dollar was near a four-month low – except for the yen, which was undercut by the Bank of Japan’s firm dovishness in not only maintaining uber-easy stimulus on Tuesday but also maintaining its cautious policy guidance. The bull has also been challenged. ,

Japanese government bond yields hit multi-month lows in Tokyo, while benchmark US Treasury yields edged closer to their lowest level since July.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.6% as it remained just shy of a 33-year peak on headwinds from the US and Japanese central banks.

ECB President Christine Lagarde may have warned against complacency last week, but investors remain confident that a rate cut is on the way, especially as the latest data showed price pressures in the euro zone have eased significantly.

Indicators to watch at European time include inflation data from Germany and the UK, while Germany and the euro zone will also release readings on consumer confidence.

The US follows up with its own consumer confidence numbers later in the day, although the key data point on Thursday will be the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the PCE deflator.

Key developments that may impact the market on Wednesday:

-Germany GfK Consumer sentiment (January), producer prices (November)

-UK CPI (November)

-Euro zone consumer confidence (December)

-US consumer confidence (December), existing home sales (November)

(By Kevin Buckland; Editing by Edmund Claman)

