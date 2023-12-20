Marketmind: Global deflation boost as records break

A look at the day ahead in US and global markets from Mike Dolan

Wall Street is hitting new records over the year-end holidays as bonds and stocks around the world soar due to global deflation, with potentially lucrative upside in 2024.

As the S&P500 rose to within 1% of an all-time high on Tuesday and is eyeing its best quarter since 2020, the Nasdaq 100 — up more than 50% this year — hit a new record and megacap tech giants The gain has now doubled. 2023.

With excitement over a 2024 rate cut filling the pre-Christmas air, 10-year US Treasury yields fell to 3.8830% early on Wednesday – the lowest since July – on the heels of a surprisingly sharp fall in UK inflation. The reason was a massive surge in the British markets. month.

Ten-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since April at 3.51% and the FTSE 100 jumped 1% on the news, with annual UK consumer price inflation falling to 3.9% from October’s 4.6% – beating all forecasts and the Bank of England. Expectations are that CPI will only be just below 4.5% at the end of the year.

UK currency markets priced in the first BoE rate cut in March and two quarter-point cuts in mid-year, bringing sterling back in the process.

US traders are eyeing a 20-year Treasury auction later in the day, sparking a worldwide bond boom – with 10-year German Bund yields falling below 2% for the first time since March. Italian counterparts fell to their lowest level of the year, with the premium over Germany falling to its lowest since June.

Even though some central banks continued to play off bets on extreme rate cuts for next year, demand for long-term bonds at this juncture in the interest rate cycle was generally unabated.

Chicago Federal Reserve boss Austin Goolsbee said markets had gotten “a little ahead of themselves” but the progress of inflation would determine the pace of Fed easing from here.

Joachim Nagel, head of the Bundesbank and a staunch European Central Bank policymaker, said rates have probably peaked, but added: “”I would say to all those speculating about an imminent interest rate cut: Be careful.” “

However, other Fed officials stressed that policy plans should remain focused and not get overly distracted by what is happening in the markets.

“One of the things I’ve learned is that I don’t control the markets and so they’re going to do what they’re going to do,” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said Tuesday.

Even as MSCI’s all-country stock index hit its best level since March last year, U.S. stock futures took a brief breather and retreated from the latest peak early Wednesday.

Cooling the mood was a decline in profits at global delivery firm FedEx, whose shares fell nearly 10% after the bell on Tuesday after it cut full-year revenue forecasts as its biggest express business, U.S. Postal Service, A decline in demand for services was observed.

US consumer confidence readings for December will be closely watched later today, but housing market readings have been upbeat this week.

Excluding gains against sterling, the dollar was mixed. Crude oil prices were slightly higher but still negative year-over-year and U.S. Naval force protection of Red Sea shipping helped ease jitters about threats to supply chains there.

Overseas, a worrying odor appears to be spreading over China’s economy as Japan’s exports declined for the first time in three months last month due to chip shipments from China.

But stocks and bonds in Tokyo continued to surge on this week’s decision by the Bank of Japan to stick with its super-easy monetary policy.

Toshiba was delisted on the Tokyo Exchange on Wednesday after 74 years after a decade of turmoil and scandal, setting the stage for buyouts and an uncertain future.

China’s markets, as is often the case this year, once again underperformed, falling another 1% on Tuesday to their lowest level in nearly five years. The snowy weather there increased the chill.

A Bank of America Asia fund manager survey showed that more than 60% of investors will stick to a wait-and-see approach or look for opportunities elsewhere rather than gaining exposure to China equities. “Investor appetite for risk assets in China remains surprisingly low,” the report said.

In politics, speculation about next year’s US election flared up again after Colorado’s top court declared former President Donald Trump ineligible to serve as president and blocked his trial in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. Cannot appear in primary voting due to role.

Key developments that will provide further direction to US markets later on Wednesday:

-US December consumer confidence, November current household sales, Q3 current account

-Chicago Federal Reserve President Austin Goolsbee; European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks; Bank of Canada Meeting Minutes.

-US Treasury auctions 20-year bonds

-EU finance ministers hold teleconference to reach agreement on EU fiscal and debt rules

-US Corporate Earnings: Micron Technology, General Mills

