MarketMind: Fiscal yields fall as oil craters, economy slows

A look at the day ahead in US and global markets from Mike Dolan

Treasury yields fell to their lowest in two months as falling oil prices and more signs of a cooling economy sent the Wall St. stock index lower despite notable single-stock declines in Walmart, Cisco and Alibaba.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields fell below 4.80% on Friday for the first time since Sept. 1, with the 10-year yield falling below a September low of 4.40%.

Although they recovered slightly on Friday, US crude oil prices have declined this week – hitting a four-month low on Thursday as rising US inventories and global demand levels, with JPMorgan forecasting a November low. Their current forecasts are running at half that. away. Crude oil has fallen nearly 25% in just six weeks – helped by the US’s gradual lifting of oil sanctions on Venezuela.

But the demand picture in the states was also clearly softening. Signs of softening in the US labor market came in the form of a surprise rise in jobless claims for the latest week, while other reports showed homebuilder sentiment declined sharply this month and manufacturing fell sharply in October. Is.

It wasn’t all bad news on Thursday – with the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s reading on Mid-Atlantic trade optimism being better than many forecasts.

But the real cause for relief is how the whole picture encourages new-found optimism on deflation – and how it will prevent the Fed from raising interest rates again and, at least according to futures markets, cutting them as low as 100 basis points next year. Will reduce it to digits. ,

The Labor Department said import prices fell a massive 0.8% in October, the most in seven months amid a broader decline in the cost of goods – pushing the annual deflation of import prices to 2.0%.

However, Walmart’s own stock fell nearly 8% on Thursday as it flagged more cautious consumers heading into the holiday season — despite beating earnings and raising targets — but the Fed should be pleased by its overall readout.

The giant retailer said shoppers are becoming more “alternative and discretionary” and are demanding bigger discounts which the company plans to offer, especially in food.

The net result on stock markets was that the S&P500 notched another small gain on Thursday and stock futures – aided by the latest drop in lending rates – rose again before the bell today. The VIX was down again.

Even though the dollar is being hurt by the decline in US Treasury yields, the decline in sovereign borrowing rates was visible across the world, even in Europe, even in Japan.

Mirroring the picture of softening demand elsewhere, British retail sales volumes unexpectedly fell in October as consumers stayed at home.

Italian yields and bond spreads also declined while investors awaited a review of Italy’s sovereign credit rating later in the day – although analysts see little risk that Moody’s will downgrade the country’s debt to junk status. Italy’s FTSE MIB index was up 0.7%.

As is often the case these days, Chinese stocks underperformed.

Hong Kong shares of Alibaba fell 10% on Friday after it canceled plans to spin off its cloud business, citing uncertainties arising from US restrictions on exports to China of semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications. Had given.

The decline, possibly its biggest one-day decline in more than a year, wiped off nearly $20 billion from the Chinese tech giant’s market value. The company’s US-listed securities closed down 9% on Thursday.

The coming day in the diary is relatively calm.

Although there has been no major change in the Fed’s rhetoric so far despite the recent data influx, the market will look for another list of key central bank speakers later in the day.

The number of housing starts for October is the main data highlight, while many will also be keeping an eye on the update on the Atlanta Fed’s real-time GDP estimate after such a heavy week of new inputs.

Key developments that will provide further direction to US markets later on Friday:

* US October Housing Starts/Permits

* Boston Federal Reserve Chair Susan Collins, San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly, Chicago Fed head Austin Goolsby, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr all speak. Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks

* United States hosts APEC leaders meeting in San Francisco

