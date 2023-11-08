MarketMind: China Prices – Inflation or Deflation?

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from financial markets columnist Jamie McGeever.

Attention in Asia on Wednesday focused on Chinese inflation data, with investors expecting disinflationary pressures to pick up in October, but not at such a pace that the recent surge in optimism about the economic recovery will be dampened.

Producer and consumer price inflation data will be released, the highlight of a regional calendar that also includes Japanese bank credit, trade and current account data, Indonesian retail sales and Philippines GDP.

Asian markets opened on Thursday against a fairly benign global backdrop. US bond yields continue to fall, oil prices are at their lowest since July – WTI crude is down 20% from September peak – and Wall Street is resisting profit-taking pressure to maintain its recent gains. .

A solid 10-year US Treasury bond auction on Wednesday helped extend this week’s broader rally, pushing yields lower. Global yields are also rising – 10-year Japanese government bond yields have fallen below 0.85%, having come within two basis points of 1% last week.

The fall in US bond yields is taking some of the dollar’s shine off, which in turn is allowing Asian currencies to fight back. For example, China’s yuan this week is the strongest it has been in more than two months, enjoying a respite from the heavy falling pressure of recent months.

People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said Beijing will firmly guard against overshooting the yuan, and the growing number of global asset managers could add to China’s shine, according to a report by PBOC-owned newspaper Financial News. Properties.

Thursday’s data is expected to show annual producer price deflation accelerated slightly to -2.7% from -2.5% in September, ending a three-month period of improvement. Annual consumer inflation is also expected to decline to -0.1% from 0.0%.

Another volatile day awaits China’s property sector, with shares in Ping An Insurance Group falling to a one-year low on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Chinese authorities have seized the company from troubled developer Country Garden. Was asked to take controlling stake.

Meanwhile, in Japan, big companies releasing their latest reports on Thursday include Nissan, Honda, Sony and the broader SoftBank Group.

The yen also remains weak, slipping below the psychologically key 150 per dollar level. It is now trading near 151.00 per dollar and looking at the 152.00 mark, many analysts believe this could be the limit for direct yen-buying intervention from Japanese authorities.

Yen traders are also keeping an eye on Japanese bank credit data for October and September trade and current account reports on Thursday.

The Philippine peso will be highly sensitive to the country’s third quarter GDP report. The central bank said on October 26 that annual growth in the third quarter would be about 4.5%.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Thursday:

– China PPI and CPI inflation (October)

– Japan Trade and Current Account (October)

– Fed’s Powell speaks

