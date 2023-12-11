MarketMind: challenging the central bank

A look at the day ahead in US and global markets from Mike Dolan

The final meeting of major central banks for 2023 this week is unlikely to result in any changes to policy rates, but it could act as a reality check on the rate cut euphoria prevalent in the market.

And there’s a lot to understand before we get to the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on Wednesday.

Friday’s surprisingly strong U.S. employment report for November outperformed other soft labor market indicators and continued to echo that on Monday, with the picture bolstered by news of deepening deflation in China and recent speculation of imminent Bank of Japan tightening. was colored by reports of pushback against.

The European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank will all meet on Thursday.

In what is proving to be a difficult moment to analyze for global policymakers and investors alike, the Fed meeting will take place earlier and will likely be influenced by the November consumer price inflation report on Tuesday. The consensus sees a further decline to 3.1%, although the annual ‘core’ may remain stuck at 4.0%.

Despite the huge jobs numbers, the pace of deflation and inflation expectations continue to impress.

The latest survey from the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumers’ one-year inflation expectations fell more than a point in December to 3.1%, the lowest reading since March 2021, and the 5-year view fell to 3%. fell down. The New York Fed survey on consumer inflation expectations is due on Monday.

The result is that the market has taken a fairly benign view on the latest data surge heading into the Fed meeting. The labor market reduces recession fears without unduly altering the deflation picture.

With some $87 billion of 3- and 10-year U.S. Treasuries up for auction later Monday, 10-year yields rose nearly 12 basis points to 4.24% after the jobs report on Friday and remain there today.

Fed futures markets have also softened a bit since the jobs report, with the probability of a quarter-point cut in March slipping below 50% and two cuts now not fully certain until July. That said, prices still have about 110 bps left to fall by the end of 2024.

But Wall St. stocks viewed Friday’s news as a glass half full, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closing at year’s highs — and corporate junk bond spreads falling to their lowest level in three months. . The VIX volatility gauge closed at its lowest level since before the pandemic, although it climbed slightly on Monday.

Stock futures generally show the market maintaining those gains before the bell.

The dollar rose on higher Treasury yields – but also gained against the yen on BOJ reports and China’s yuan on weekend data on deflation there. Both the euro and sterling were actually a touch higher ahead of the ECB and BOE meetings.

As far as the Fed meeting is concerned, thinking often focuses on degree and specifics. The key may be the publication of policymakers’ final quarterly economic projections to 2023 – including a so-called ‘dot plot’ of policy rate ideas.

Unless the Fed shocks with another hike this week, the average rate estimate for another rate hike from September will likely prove a disappointment – ​​and will encourage markets wary of the Fed’s rhetoric on inflation being further removed from reality. Will be reduced.

However, more important will be how it reshapes the 2024 view – where the average view is currently marked at 5.1% – just a quarter point lower than here.

Elsewhere, oil prices remained steady as US efforts to replenish strategic reserves provided support, although concerns remain about oversupply and soft fuel demand growth next year.

Argentine markets will react later to weekend promises from newly appointed President Javier Meili – who promised to ‘shock’ fiscal policy and abolish the central bank.

In corporate news, US health insurer Cigna ended its attempt to negotiate a takeover of rival Humana after the pair failed to agree on a price and the company announced plans to buy back $10 billion worth of shares.

And an investor group consisting of Archhouse Management and Brigade Capital has offered $5.8 billion to take department store chain Macy’s private.

Key developments that will provide further direction to US markets later on Monday:

*New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Inflation Expectations.

* US November Employment Trends

* US Treasury auctions 3- and 10-year notes, 3- and 6-month bills

* US corporate earnings: Oracle, Blue Bird, Inotiv, Caseys General Stores

(By Mike Dolan, Editing by Bernadette Baum; [email protected])

Source