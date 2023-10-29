MarketMind: Calm before the policy, data storm

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from financial markets columnist Jamie McGeever.

Australian retail sales are the only event on the Asian and Pacific economic calendar on Monday, but whatever one reads, it will be the calm before the storm in what looks like a huge and potentially volatile week for world and Asian markets.

Monetary policy decisions from Japan and Malaysia, Purchasing Managers Index reports from across Asia, inflation data from South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam, and GDP growth data from Taiwan and Hong Kong are this week’s regional highlights.

China’s troubled property developer Evergrande will be in the headlines again after media reports last week that it has held talks with creditors who opposed its restructuring plan.

Asian markets will also give their initial reaction on Monday to news over the weekend of the expected US-China summit between President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month. Tech and chip stocks may be especially sensitive.

In addition, US earnings season has begun, Japan’s corporate reporting floodgates have opened, and month-end flows across all asset classes may be powerful. Oh, and there’s also the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

A surge in US bond yields and a widespread tightening of financial conditions left investors in Asia in a slightly better position in that sea of ​​event risk than it might immediately seem.

But the decline of about 0.6% in the MSCI Emerging Markets index and the Asia ex-Japan index last week was much smaller than the 2% decline in the MSCI Action index.

Their decline in October is on track to be about 3.5%, which is not as bad as the MSCI World and S&P 500’s declines of 4.2% and 5.4%. Perhaps a period of relative outperformance of Asian and emerging market assets is on the way?

China’s recent economic and market signs are, at least, looking a little bright.

China’s economic surprise index is the highest in five months – believed to be rising from a very low base – while the CSI 300 index of blue chip shares rose on Friday and the week.

The benchmark index is up for four straight days, its best performance since June, and its 1.5% rise last week was its biggest in seven weeks.

Japan’s bonds and currency are under intense scrutiny ahead of Tuesday’s Bank of Japan decision and guidance. The yen gained about 0.5% against the dollar on Friday, its best day in three weeks, and 10-year Japanese government bond yields edged lower by a few basis points.

But Yen and JGB are on the very weak side of the meeting. The BOJ is getting closer to eliminating negative interest rates and phasing out ultra-accommodative monetary policy, but probably not this week, even if inflation unexpectedly accelerated in the capital Tokyo in October.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Monday:

– Australia Retail Sales (September)

– Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting begins

– Germany GDP (Q3)

