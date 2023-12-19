MarketMind: BOJ gives the gift of predictability

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Brigid Riley

There were no surprises at the end of the Bank of Japan’s December monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, which delivered a widely expected decision to abandon ultra-easy policy settings and leave forward guidance unchanged.

However, there is still anticipation regarding the BOJ Governor’s press conference this Tuesday at 3:30 pm (0630 GMT). The market will be paying close attention to any signals from Governor Kazuo Ueda as the central bank plans a much-anticipated exit from negative short-term rates.

More than 80% of economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Japanese central bank to say “sayonara” to its external policy by the end of 2024, while one-fifth said the key move could happen as early as January.

It will be a communications challenge for the BOJ chief, who is expected to attempt a delicate balancing act: how to convince the market for the first rate hike in more than a decade by one of the world’s most modest central banks. Kept under control, without any fuss. Too much enthusiasm.

The yen gave up some gains against the greenback after the decision and briefly slipped to 143.78 per dollar, while Japan’s Nikkei rose. The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield declined to 0.650%.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan index weakened slightly.

As the BOJ struggles to control a market ready to boil over at the slightest sign of a policy change, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are once again grappling with a completely different kind of problem.

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee and outspoken ECB chief Yannis Stornaras on Monday joined a growing group of central bank officials going against market expectations of a spring rate cut.

Goolsby will have another chance to clarify his stance during a live interview on Tuesday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is also scheduled to speak about the U.S. economy at a separate event.

US housing starts and final readings of euro zone inflation in November top a light calendar for economic releases on Tuesday.

Key developments that may impact the market on Tuesday:

Euro Zone Final November HICP

US November housing starts

Appearance of ECB policy maker Peter Casimir and ECB Board members Andrea Enria and Frank Alderson

The Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Austin Goolsby speak

BOE Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sarah Breeden, delivers speech

