MarketMind: Australia surges but outlook softens

Bond markets have tempered last week’s enthusiasm about a potential peak in global interest rates, but still cheered Australia’s rate hike in what appears to be the last one for the cycle.

The Australian dollar fell more than 0.8% and Australian government bonds rose as the Reserve Bank of Australia raised 25 basis points in tone on language on whether further hikes would be needed.

The ASX200 rose from mid-session lows.

It was an otherwise quiet session in the absence of major updates that could have an impact on the interest rate outlook.

Gravity pulled South Korean shares back to earth, with the Kospi, which rose 5.7% on Monday and fell 3% after short-selling restrictions were reimposed.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index’s three-day strong gain also ended.

Data showed that Chinese imports unexpectedly rose in October, a welcome sign on domestic consumption, but exports declined at a faster pace than expected, painting an overall mixed picture.

Last week’s turmoil in Chinese currency markets has subsided, but it has left a glimpse of financial pressures beneath the surface and challenges surrounding China’s uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Reuters’ special report on what happened here: A clash of priorities behind China’s rare currency market crisis.

British house prices, German industrial production and European producer prices are due later on Tuesday, along with earnings from UBS.

Overnight news from the US included the latest disgrace from WeWork, which sought bankruptcy protection. It hopes to stay in business, but the move represents an admission by majority owner SoftBank that the office-space firm can’t survive unless it renegotiates its expensive leases.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would consider a “strategic short pause” in the fighting to facilitate the entry of aid from the Gaza Strip or the evacuation of hostages, but again rejected calls for a ceasefire despite international pressure. .

Won the 163rd Melbourne Cup by two lengths without a fight.

Key developments that may impact the market on Tuesday:

Earnings: UBS

Economics: German industrial production, Euro area producer prices, UK house prices, NY Fed household credit report

Speakers: Fed’s Waller, Logan and Schmid, ECB’s De Guindos and McCall, BoC’s Kozicki

