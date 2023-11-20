Marketing leaders urge ex-CEO Linda Yaccarino to step down ‘before her reputation is damaged’

Ax CEO Linda Yaccarino is fielding texts and direct messages from brand chiefs and marketing leaders who want her to resign from the Elon Musk-owned social media platform “before her reputation is ruined,” Axios reported Monday. Give.

Lou Pascalis, founder and CEO of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory and former head of global media at Bank of America, told Axios that he messaged Yaccarino on Sunday urging the widely respected marketing executive to leave X Corp.

“The issue is no longer about content adjacency or content moderation. It’s just that the owner is not someone with whom marketers can do business,” Pascalis said.

Forbes reported that the X CEO has been contacted by a large number of prominent advertising executives questioning Musk and his willingness to risk harm to his reputation to protect the business. Executives suggested that Yaccarino make a statement about the direction of the platform by resigning from the role.

At this point, Yaccarino has given no indication that she will consider stepping down.

On Monday, Yaccarino reiterated his support for the social media platform posting, “What we’re doing at X matters and it has everyone’s attention.”

“When you are so consequential, critics and fabrications will be distractions, but we remain steadfast in our mission,” the X CEO added.

What we’re doing in I have deep confidence in our vision, our team and our community. I am also deeply committed to the truth and there is no other team on earth that works as hard as the teams at X. When you are so productive,… – Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) 20 November 2023

On Sunday night, Yaccarino sent a message to all employees conveying that the work done on the social media platform is “worthwhile.” The X CEO said that “no other platform” is working as hard as

Yaccarino added, “Although some advertisers may have temporarily halted investment due to the misleading and manipulated article, the data will tell the real story.”

Before joining

Meanwhile, major advertisers on X announced Friday they were suspending marketing on the social media platform after Musk faced criticism for agreeing with a post on was glorified, and the statement was called “the real truth”.

Advertisers that have halted advertising on the platform include Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, Apple and IBM.

Later on Friday, Musk criticized the platform’s largest form of revenue, saying “many of the largest advertisers are the biggest oppressors of your right to free speech,” while criticizing from appearing in the user’s timeline.

Musk additionally said he would launch a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against Media Matters for America after the media watchdog released a report on Thursday accusing X of placing ads for brands next to pro-Hitler and white nationalist accounts. Was imposed.

Full memo below:

our work is meaningful

Team,

In every corner of this company, we are working to create a platform for everyone. And there is no other platform that is working so hard to protect freedom of expression like X. Our work is important, but it is not always easy. What we are doing matters, which means it naturally invites criticism from those who do not agree with our beliefs.

Although some advertisers may have temporarily halted investment due to the misleading and manipulated article, the data will tell the real story. Because all of us who work at X are extremely clear about our efforts to tackle anti-Semitism and discrimination, because there is no place for it anywhere in the world.

I want to encourage you to read and listen to all the feedback. On the one hand, a vocal minority is trying to use disinformation attacks to undermine our work. But on the other side, there are vocal supporters and courageous partners who believe in X and the worthwhile work you all are doing. Stick to it and keep moving forward. No critic will ever stop us from our mission of protecting freedom of expression.

Let’s continue to apply our values ​​and lean on each other. I’m extremely proud to be on the front lines with you all – and I’ll see you all in the office tomorrow morning.

Linda

Source: www.thewrap.com