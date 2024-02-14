Marketing and mainstreaming of the Christian Nationalist Seven Mountains Mandate

“The seventh seal closes the age in which we are living, in which Christ emerges from the veil of the heavenly realm to begin His physical reign on earth. …This begins the process of the Second Coming and Ascension.” , Revelation explainedkj soz

The number seven is considered a lucky number in many cultures. Mathematical equations have seven factors, a rainbow has seven colors, seven continents, seven oceans, and the number of musical notes in a scale is seven. Seven has all kinds of meanings in different religions. When I think of the number seven, I think of the music and dance of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” the darkness of Ingmar Bergman’s “The Seventh Seal,” and the depth of Mose Allison’s rendition of Willie Dixon’s song “The Seventh.” Miss you. Son.” However, today we are talking about a different and dangerous iteration of the Seven; the Seven Mountains Mandate, also known as the Seven Mountains Prophecy or 7M.

According to theology professor Andre Gagné, author of the new book, “American Evangelicals for Trump: Dominion, Spiritual Warfare, and the End Times,” “The Seven Mountains Mandate is not a theology, it’s a strategic marketing tool to organize people. Is. If Christians are to rule…it’s what I call a political theology of power. But how do you get people to act on that idea? You come up with a mobilization strategy and that strategy is called the Seven Mountains Mandate. Is.

What is the Seven Mountains Mandate: Simply put, it is an attempt by Christian nationalists to rule over various aspects of culture: religion, politics, education, family, business, arts and entertainment, and media.

This movement is a classic case of political opportunism: rebranding dominionism, flexing the Bible, playing the long game, and slowly moving from the margins to the mainstream.

Gagné told Salon’s Paul Rosenberg, “The goal is to put Christians in positions of influence – perhaps at the top of those mountains – to influence the culture of every sector of society. And when you do that you will exercise dominance. “This is how you bring in the kingdom of God.”

The key to bringing the seven mountains into existence is called “Spiritual Warfare.” Another key is to capture a major political party.

Rosenberg explained:

First, ‘grassroots spiritual warfare’ includes things like exorcisms and casting out demons, which are similar to the powers allegedly granted by Jesus to his disciples. Second, ‘secret level spiritual warfare’, which involved fighting demonic forces allegedly acting through occult practices, which meant anything from yoga to Satanism and New Age spirituality. Third, ‘strategic level spiritual warfare’, which involves fighting against an imagined hierarchy of high-ranking demonic spirits controlling geographic and demographic entities, as well as demonic networks aligned against Trump, whom Paula White-can prayed to break and destroy. ,

On his way to the presidency in 2016, Donald Trump united the forces of spiritual warfare, and brought them into his camp. Famous and controversial pastor Paula White-Cain became a close spiritual advisor to Trump. He led a prayer in Washington, DC during the Save America rally in support of US President Donald Trump, after which violent protesters stormed the US Capitol. White-Cain was given a platform for mainstream spiritual warfare and created several videos to prove the feasibility of spiritual warfare.

Shortly after the January 6 insurrection, reporter Elle Hardy, who has closely followed the Seven Mountains Mandate, told CBC Radio that the conservative Christian movement believes in a “God-given right” to “take over the world.”

“You can see many shades of the Tea Party in this, which is beginning to be organized on a very local, micro level. If you don’t believe this is Christian enough, start making fuss in your workplace – if they There’s no waving the flag or allowing you to pray or things like that,” she said. “All that’s required is the basic idea, and they’ll play a long game.”

Hardy was asked by CBC Radio day 6 Host Brent Bambury: “How does what 7M wants fit into the idea of ​​Armageddon and the end times as it has always been present in Christian prophecy?”

Hardy: “The number seven is important in the book of Revelation, which is the last book of the Bible, which talks about those end times. Hence it is repeatedly referred to, for example, as the seven churches of Asia. But it is also a symbol, and it is a symbol of perfection. Therefore it is very important for groups that truly believe in prophecy and symbols and signs.

“But the actual matter of the seven mountains, and this authority to take possession of the world, comes from Isaiah 2:2 which says: “Now it shall come to pass in latter days that the mountain of the house of the Lord shall be established on the top of the mountains ”

“So there’s a lot of Biblical justification for it, but it’s obviously very much mixed into a very certain political worldview, and that’s why I think it becomes so powerful and so dangerous, because they’re so ingrained in these ideas.” Taking a lot of inspiration from the Bible, but applying them to the real world.”

One of the most important leaders of the movement is Lance Wallnau, who has been dubbed the “Father of American Suprematism”. Wallnau, a Pentecostal Christian businessman, is seen as a prophet, an apostle, and a teacher, is a leading figure in the New Apostolic Reformation (Wallnau is a proud Christian nationalist, an avid supporter of Donald Trump, and, Rowling According to Stone’s Tim Dickinson, Wallnau is “known for popularizing the Seven Mountains Mandate” (

In his September 28, 2022 article titled “He has a 7-point plan for a Christian takeover – and he wants Doug Mastriano to lead,” Dickinson wrote: “In the world according to Wallnau, the MAGA movement was created by Jesus is directed at. Satan’s Democrat. Wallnau insisted for years that Trump was an instrument of God, even declaring that, ‘Fighting with Trump is fighting with God.’ Conversely, as documented by Right Wing Watch, Wallnau insists that ‘Anti-Christ Biden’ is an ‘illegitimate fake’ and an ‘evil ruler.’ They want to be ‘under the control of demons.’ Americans defending the rights of the LGBTQ+ community are the ‘trans Taliban.’ In a recent speech, Wallnau condemned Black Lives Matter as ‘witchcraft’ that is ‘laying siege to the American system of government.’

One can talk about Wallnau’s paranoia and slimy and opportunistic business practices, but the most important thing about the Seven Mountains mandate is that it is becoming more popular as the country becomes more polarized. And, no doubt, it will throw its significant Christian political weight behind Donald Trump.

Source: www.dailykos.com