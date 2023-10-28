Image Credit: Masongo Sibuti and Tesh Mbabu Marketforce Co-Founders (L-R) / Marketforce

Kenyan B2B e-commerce company Marketforce has shut down operations in three of its five markets in Africa and is in the early stages of launching a social commerce spinout.

TechCrunch has learned that Marketforce’s super-app called RezaReza, which allows informal retailers (mom-and-pop stores) to order fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) directly from distributors and manufacturers and provide access to financing. Enables, after the company will be available only in Uganda. Discontinued offering in Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Tanzania.

However, Kenya will continue to serve as the company’s headquarters and a launchpad for Chapters, a social commerce spinout that Marketforce is creating to enable merchants “to convert conversations on their social media channels into more sales.” Tesh Mbabu, co-founder and CEO of Marketforce and Chapters, which will double down, confirmed the changes to TechCrunch.

Marketforce’s downturn began last year when some VCs backed out of their Series A funding commitments, forcing the company to scale back operations and make several rounds of layoffs. The cash crunch comes amid a global venture capital slowdown, making it harder to raise money.

Cash crunch and current market realities have forced companies like Marketforce to abandon growth at all costs and instead pursue profitability routes, emphasizing bridge rounds or raising funds at low valuations. Marketforce recently raised $1 million through crowdfunding.

Mbaabu said in an earlier conversation with TechCrunch that his company is refocusing its resources to build a profitable business by delivering to areas with strong demand density and closing routes that are not profitable. However, with their asset-heavy model being capital intensive and struggling with rising liabilities, the company ran out of options and decided to close shop in three markets.

“Since we decided to embark on the path to profitability, Uganda has been our best performing market. We have exclusive distributor contracts with four major manufacturers, and the margins are better, enabling us to run grossly profitable operations there; That is why we will keep it active,” Mbabu said.

Following the latest changes, according to an update shared with investors and seen by TechCrunch, Ugandan country manager Dennis Nyunzi has been promoted to the position of managing director and will be responsible for running RezaReza’s operations.

Rezareja Retail Marketplace was launched in 2020 as a brainchild of Marketforce and a SaaS product for formal markets. It enables informal traders or mom-and-pop shops to order goods directly from manufacturers and distributors for next day delivery. It also gives them access to financing based on their transaction history. The company was trying to solve the challenges faced by these retailers such as stockouts, earnings volatility and lack of financing to grow their business.

However, while Marketforce plans to tap the informal retail sector in the continent, which accounts for about 80% of domestic trade in sub-Saharan Africa, Mbabu says they are facing pressure due to low margins in markets such as Kenya and Nigeria. Had to be forced. Which are expensive to service, and where competition is stiff.

“We are looking for more profitable and higher margin areas and that is why we have decided to move into social commerce,” Mbabu said.

Source: techcrunch.com