Even satisfied credit card holders have generally high satisfaction with their current cards, according to a new survey published today by Marqita, the global modern card issuing platform that enables some of the world’s most innovative embedded Despite reporting, looking for your next credit card. Finance use cases. The company released its 2023 State of Credit report which surveyed 3,000 consumers globally? Including 2,000 in the United States? Uncovering sentiment towards their credit cards and financial service providers, finding opportunities for brands and banks to enhance their offerings and strengthen customer loyalty.

Marqeta’s 2023 State of Credit report marks the third time the company has surveyed consumers in the US and UK about their credit priorities. In the report, 7 in 10 US consumers surveyed reported being satisfied with their current primary credit card, however, 53% said their credit card still has room for improvement. This desire for more is evident by the fact that one-third (36%) of US consumers surveyed said they plan to apply for a new credit card in the next 12 months, with younger consumers the most likely to pick up new credit cards. Most likely. Applications: 55% of 18-44 year olds said they plan to apply for a new credit card, while only 17% of those 45 and older said so. Interestingly, 71% of consumers surveyed said they already have two or more credit cards, which suggests they may want to look beyond their primary card to better meet their specific needs. Looking for a new card experience?

The report shows that credit cards are a gateway to additional financial products for consumers, helping brands and banks deepen their relationships and expand revenues. More than half of U.S. consumers surveyed reported they have more than one financial product from their credit card provider, with that number rising to 62% for consumers ages 18-50. Of consumers surveyed regarding multiple products with their credit card provider, 69% previously had a credit card and added additional financial products over time.

“Our survey shows that consumers, especially younger ones, aren’t just looking for their next credit card, they’re looking for something different entirely,” said Todd Pollack, Marqeta’s chief revenue officer. “In reality, they are expecting to have a card that is highly personalized and that is fully integrated into the brand experience they use daily. Whereas today co-brand experiences are still primarily bank-owned is in the U.S., brands have a huge opportunity to incorporate the customized credit experiences consumers desire most into their offerings.”

Rewards, fees and personalization take center stage

When searching for their next credit card, consumers surveyed reported being most impressed by the level of flexibility and personalization available. Not surprisingly, rewards have a strong hold on American consumers, with 58% citing rewards as the biggest benefit of using a credit card, followed by convenience (46%) and fraud protection (44%) . 71 percent of respondents who earned rewards with their credit cards said cash back was their most used reward. While rewards can play an important role in credit card decisions, consumers are still looking for credit cards that offer more customization and lower fees:

44% of US respondents with more than one credit card said better rewards would prompt them to switch to a different top-of-wallet card.

74% of US consumers said there is scope to personalize rewards based on individual spending habits.

70% of US consumers surveyed said credit card fees influenced their decision to apply for a credit card and 59% said the impact on credit scores weighed heavily on their decision.

“Our 2023 State of Credit report shows that the consumer decision to apply for a new credit card depends less on their satisfaction with their current card and more on their desire for different credit offerings,” Pollack said. “While rewards may initially increase consumer interest in applying for a new credit card, it is the ability to customize rewards and integrate them into shopping experiences that will drive adoption and loyalty.”

Credit cards are a strategic embedded finance opportunity for brands

Consumers have become more dependent on their favorite brands to provide credit products, with 50% of US consumers surveyed owning a credit card affiliated with a brand. Additionally, the survey shows that 55% of consumers who have a card associated with a brand consider the brand or store ultimately responsible for customer service and 62% consider themselves a customer of the brand or store rather than the bank. With younger consumers, ages 18-44, driving new credit applications, the report shows this group is looking to their favorite brands, rather than banks, to provide the personalized credit options they want. The shift in consumer loyalty, placing ownership on the brands consumers use most frequently, underlines the potential for embedded finance to provide a seamless experience for non-financial companies offering credit solutions.

Buy Now, Pay Later Credit-Building Ability

According to Marketa’s report, consumers are increasingly looking to use buy now, pay later (BNPL) services as tools that help build credit and open access to additional credit services. Seventy-one percent of US BNPL users surveyed are interested in accessing other financial services through their BNPL provider, up from 52% in 2022, and 60% said they already use them. Additionally, 64% of US respondents looking to build their credit said they would be interested in using a BNPL to build credit and increase their score to obtain a credit card.

“Marketa’s 2023 State of Credit report provides in-depth insight into changing consumer credit habits and serves as a roadmap to help financial services companies build, grow and maintain consumer financial relationships. And What’s most surprising is that this reveals clear opportunities for merchant brands to leverage these relationships by offering products like credit cards and BNPL through embedded finance,” said David Schipper, strategic advisor for retail banking and payments at Dettos Insights. Be the face.”

About the 2023 State of Credit Report

Marketa’s 2023 State of Credit survey was conducted by Propeller Research on behalf of Marketa, surveying 3,046 consumers ages 18 and older (2,012 in the US, 1,034 in the UK).

