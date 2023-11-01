Market Wrap: Eurozone economy and BP earnings in focus

European markets were higher on Tuesday as investors digested economic data from across the eurozone as well as more corporate updates, including BP’s latest earnings.

Advertisement

At the time of writing France’s CAC 40 was up 0.60% at 6,866.01 points, while Germany’s DAX was up 0.46% at 14,783. 82. In London, the FTSE 100 was also in the green, though lagging behind its peers, rising 0.42% to 7,358.28 points.

“In the final day of trading of the month, European markets are trading cautiously higher with the FTSE 100 lagging behind BP after its earnings fell short of expectations,” said Victoria Schaller, head of investments. Due to which the shares of oil giants have fallen sharply. Interactive Investor said.

“The cap on bankers’ bonuses in the UK is set to end today, prompting a mixed reaction and a reversal of rules introduced after the global financial crisis. “The French economy expanded 0.1% in the third quarter, slower than 0.6% growth in the previous quarter,” she said.

Economic data: Eurozone economy

The high performance of shares in Europe followed the release of eurozone data on Tuesday, which showed its economic condition.

The French economy grew only 0.1% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, compared to the country’s 0.6% growth in the previous quarter. data from insi, On the inflation front, it fell to its lowest level since February 2022, when the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

Estimates show consumer price inflation fell to 4% in October from 4.9% in September. Insi said this was due to a slowdown in energy, food and manufactured product prices.

Meanwhile, Italy’s economy remained stable in the third quarter but escaped recession after reporting gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the past three months. This follows a 0.4% contraction in April to June, Istat said,

Portuguese Statistical Institute Instituto National de Estatística It also reported an update and said the country’s GDP fell 0.2% in July to September, compared with a 0.1% increase in the previous quarter, reflecting a decline in exports of both components, goods and services, including tourism.

Broadly speaking, the eurozone economy shrank last quarter, a worse result than markets had expected, with gross domestic product falling 0.1% in July to September, data show. Eurostat showed, Meanwhile, the broader EU rose 0.1%.

Latvia recorded the largest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Belgium and Spain. The biggest decline was recorded in Ireland, Austria and Czechia.

Germany, the eurozone’s largest member, shrank 0.1% during the quarter.

Meanwhile, inflation in the eurozone or euro area came in at 2.9% in October, down from 4.3% in September 2023.

“European inflation fell below expectations,” said Matthew Savary, chief strategist at BCA Research. “The slowdown is strong and supported by various factors such as advantageous base effect, slowing wages, low inflation pressures and inflation expectations for the next year. While this will make the ECB comfortable, it is still too early to bet on an imminent rate cut.

Corporate Update: BP shares fall due to low earnings.

On the stock front, BP’s share price fell 4.07% on Tuesday after its latest financial earnings report failed to please investors.

The oil and gas giant reported a profit of $3.3 billion (€3.1 billion). However, the market expected the company to make profits in the region of $4 billion. BP noted weak gas business despite higher crude prices.

“This quarter has seen further progress in areas such as flexible hydrocarbons,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets, while Tesla’s $100 million investment in ultra-fast chargers in the US is a step towards EV charging and convenience in its forecourts. There are more steps.” Interactive Investor commented.

Hunter also noted that operating cash flow also saw notable strength, coming in at $8.75 billion, compared to $8.3 billion last year and $6.3 billion the previous quarter.

“This has enabled it to reduce net debt from $23.7 billion to $22.3 billion, with BP also unveiling a further share buyback program worth $1.5 billion. With an estimated dividend yield of 4.6%, shareholder returns are a high priority for the company and are likely to remain so,” he said.

Advertisement

BP’s latest results come as pressure grows on the industry to move away from traditional fossil fuels to clean replacement energy.

Vodafone to sell Spanish arm in €5 billion deal

In other company news, Vodafone has agreed to sell its Spanish arm Zegona Communications in a deal worth €5 billion.

It is the second major deal by the company’s new chief executive, Margherita Della Valle, who has vowed to reshape the UK telecoms group to make it more profitable.

“Vodafone, once a dominant force in the telecom sector, has lost its way in recent years and has been forced to review its business. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, commented, “This has led to a spate of asset sales and mergers with the intention of creating a more streamlined platform from which to attempt to revive growth.”

“The latest piece in the jigsaw puzzle is Zegona selling its Spanish business. The deal is another tick in the box for the company’s turnaround efforts, but the journey is not complete yet. “Vodafone still needs to simplify its business because it is present in too many markets with too few resources,” Mold said.

Source: www.euronews.com