Market Watch: Crypto Expert Says These 5 Altcoins Are Poised for a Breakout

A recent analysis by Crypto Banter has pointed to new notable price levels for major altcoins such as XRP, Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), Fantom (FTM), and Polygon (MATIC).

These insights provide a fresh perspective on potential entry points for bullish positions in the current market.

Altcoins at the Crossroads: Key Price Levels Worth Watching

In this analysis, Crypto Banter isolates Solana (SOL) and notes that $48 is an “interesting” level to keep an eye on for any pullback. Additionally, historical data consolidated around this price point on the SOL/USD weekly chart indicates that this could be an “optimal” buy zone if prices fall to this mark.

In the case of Chainlink (LINK), Crypto Banter identifies the drop from $13.3 to $12.2 as the “hot zone”. A drop below this range could shift the focus to the $9 level as a key reversal point.

Polygon (MATIC) also comes under scrutiny, with the analyst seeing a break in the 200-day moving average on its weekly chart time frame. According to the host, this development signals a potential bounce into the $0.68 area, possibly the start of a rally.

For clarity, “Moving Average” or MA, is a widely used indicator in technical analysis that helps to unravel price data by creating a constantly updated average price. This average is usually calculated over a specific period of time, such as 10 days, 20 minutes, 30 weeks; In the case of Crypto Banter analysis, they based their analysis on the 200-day MA.

Fantom’s surge and XRP’s turning point

Crypto banter, Fantom (FTM), on the other hand, revealed that the altcoin has shown a significant surge of over 50% since the end of October.

Nevertheless, analysts suggest a possible return towards the 200-day moving average, making the $0.25 area attractive, especially for those employing a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy.

XRP is not excluded from this analytical scope. The host says that XRP is nearing a turning point from a technical perspective.

The analyst revealed that the 12-hour chart for XRP shows a recent bounce off the 50-day MA. If the ongoing pattern along the downward trend line continues, a move to the $0.54 price area could occur.

The analyst further explained that this level gains importance due to the convergence of key moving averages that form a support zone around it.

Interestingly, among the altcoins prominently highlighted for breakouts by Crypto Banter, SOL and FTM stand out with significant gains. Over the past two weeks, Solana has seen a rise of 13.8%, while FTM has climbed 8.3%.

In contrast, XRP, LINK and MATIC have experienced declines during the same period. The price of

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com