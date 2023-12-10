As we approach 2024, emerging market currencies, particularly in Asia, are showing encouraging growth potential. This optimism has been helped by the strengthening of Asian currencies against the decline in US Treasury yields.

A possible weakness in the US dollar trend in the coming year could give a boost to these currencies.

In Asia, Indonesia, India and Korea stand out with promising economic narratives. Indonesia’s economy shows potential, India’s growth market is full of opportunities, and Korea’s export-led recovery signals a return to current account surplus.

These narratives collectively contribute to a positive regional outlook.

If the US manages a ‘soft landing’, it could lead to a surge in the strength of emerging market currencies, supported by relaxed central bank policies, strong economic growth and increased foreign investment.

Currency gains will also play an important role in determining the overall returns from country-specific investments.

AsianInvestor asked asset allocation and currency experts about their predictions for when emerging market currencies will shine in 2024.

The following contributions have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Jerome Tai, Asia Fixed Income Investment Manager

abrdn

jerome tai

abrdn

In 2024, we expect favorable prospects for emerging markets and Asian currencies as the dollar strengthens after the Fed ends its tightening cycle.

Among Asian currencies, we expect the Indonesian rupiah, Korean won, and Indian rupee to outperform in the region if the Fed manages a “soft landing” transition.

Indonesia’s strong fiscal performance will likely continue through 2024 resulting in a lower fiscal deficit than estimated by authorities.

Although impending elections may cause short-term volatility, the attractiveness of Indonesia’s government bonds – due to their attractive real yields – and the government’s large cash surplus accumulated from previous fiscal years is set to attract increased foreign ownership, Especially to reduce interest rates after the introduction of Fed.

Additionally, the strength of the Indonesian rupiah will also be supported by policies to attract repatriation of offshore export earnings, as well as the central bank’s strong foreign reserves.

As for the Korean won, it will benefit from specific tailwinds including an improvement in exports as well as a decline in semiconductor chip prices.

In addition to its higher sensitivity to the dollar, we also expect increased foreign inflows into its capital markets, which will increase demand for the currency.

Lastly, the Indian Rupee is expected to receive support from narrowing currency account deficit as well as strong foreign reserves held by the RBI.

Additionally, the currency’s low forex volatility and favorable carry-to-wall characteristics will support foreign demand for the Indian rupee in 2024 as the Fed cuts policy rates.

Jennifer Kwan, Senior Investment Specialist, Global Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities

JP Morgan Asset Management

Jennifer Kwan

JPMAM

Asian currencies reversed their recent trend and appreciated against the US dollar since mid-October, supported by a decline in US Treasury yields, as the 10-year US Treasury yield touched 4.33% at the end of November after touching 5% in mid-November. Fell to %. october.

Asian currencies in particular have been a consistent driver of US dollar strength throughout the year given their low carry profile.

That story has begun to change in recent weeks as confidence around a soft landing has grown and market pricing for a rate cut in the US has become more robust, with a 125 basis point price cut for next year .

As yields decline in the final phase of the hiking cycle, we expect the interest rate differential between Asia and the US to narrow, providing further support to Asian currencies.

In China, we also see that the yuan fixing has strengthened, which suggests that the authorities are more wary of currency weakness, so they may continue to support yuan appreciation or stability.

As we see clear evidence that the US economy is slowing down, Asian economies are likely to enjoy healthy growth margins. With real yields falling, this is expected to become a driving force for more sustained strength in Asian currencies.

Sim Moh Siong, currency strategist

Bank of Singapore

Sim Moh Seong

BOS

After a period of turmoil at the end of the summer due to the strong US dollar, the glass is looking half full again for emerging market (EM) currencies.

High-carry EM currencies such as the Mexican peso and Brazilian real are likely to benefit from the Fed’s expected easing in early 2024.

But performance in the first half of 2023 is unlikely to be as strong, as carry reduces due to EM central bank rate cuts, potentially higher global volatility from the US election campaign and a mild US recession by mid-2024.

Chinese yuan pessimism is at its peak following strong daily corrections, additional asset easing measures in China and a constructive Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting between President Biden and Xi.

But barring a more solid uptick in Chinese growth, the path toward a stronger Chinese yuan will remain muted. A subdued Chinese currency outlook could keep Asian currencies low-yielding, although a tech lift is set to benefit currencies in more technology-export-oriented economies like the Korean won.

If Turkey’s return to policy conservatism holds after local elections in March, there is scope for a reversal of the Turkish lira’s major underperformance from this year.

Rick Cheung, Global Emerging Markets Fixed Income Portfolio Manager

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Rick Cheung,

bnppam

Recent economic data releases indicate that the US Federal Reserve has reached the peak of its tightening cycle.

We believe the US dollar’s weakening trend has just begun and will be a headwind for emerging currencies next year.

EM FX carry remains positive, and REER (real effective exchange rate) valuations point to many EM currencies looking attractively valued.

For countries in Asia, we support countries with strong economic growth outlook such as Indonesia, India and Korea.

Indonesia’s economic trajectory is very positive.

There has been a good recovery in GDP and it is expected to be around 5%. It is one of the first Asian countries to achieve inflation within the central bank’s target.

The current account is stronger due to structural changes in the mining industry. With higher interest rate levels compared to regional peers, we expect the currency to be a top focus in 2024.

India is a major beneficiary of this multi-polarized world and one of the largest growth markets. Potential GDP growth is high and structural reforms have been overall successful. With the benchmark inclusion of government bonds, the Indian rupee will benefit from strong foreign investment inflows.

Korea’s export growth has started to accelerate with solid demand for AI and semiconductor inventory restocking.

Improvement in exports brings the current account back into surplus and promotes economic growth. Inflation falling more rapidly than expected recently has given the central bank room to ease monetary policy.

A positive current account and potential portfolio inflows will provide strong support to the currency.

Guan Yi Lo, Head of Fixed Income, Asia Pacific

M&G Investments

guan yi lo

M&G Investments

Recent comments from the US Federal Reserve indicate a decline in the inflation trend, yet it remains challenging to predict the timing of a policy rate cut due to the resilience of the US economy.

The US dollar is likely to see similar fluctuations as expectations for a rate cut develop.

However, the Fed’s rate hike cycle approaching should reduce its negative impact on EM currencies in the coming year.

We expect Asian currencies, particularly the Korean Won, Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit, to appreciate, supported by the improving electronics business cycle – which is important for these countries.

Additionally, currencies with unique advantages like the Indian Rupee also emerge.

India’s strong economic prospects and favorable balance of payments, bolstered by investment inflows, position the rupee favourably.

The inclusion of Government of India bonds in the JPMorgan GBI-EM index from June 28, 2024 is expected to further attract passive portfolio flows next year.

