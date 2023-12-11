Declining inflation and a resilient economy suggest Ed Yardeni that the Roaring 20s are back.

Yardeni said the stock market is set to see a period of solid growth between now and 2025.

Yardeni now expects the S&P 500 to rise about 30% from current levels to 6,000 by the end of 2025.

Declining inflation, a resilient economy and a surge in productivity are all necessary ingredients for a “Roaring 20s” scenario that will drive the stock market significantly higher over the next two years.

That’s according to market veteran Ed Yardeni, who said in a Sunday note that the S&P 500 is on track to hit a record high in 2024 due to rising corporate earnings.

Yardeni took it a step further in its client note and said that by the end of 2025, the S&P 500 will trade at 6,000, representing a potential increase of 30% from current levels.

“We are raising our level now [S&P 500] The year-end 2025 target is to reach $6,000 with 2026 earnings at $300 per share and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20. That’s because we’re seeing more reasons to be confident in our Roaring 2020 scenario,” Yardeni said.

Yardeni previously estimated that the S&P 500 would trade at 5,800 by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, he has a price target of $5,400 at year-end 2024 for the S&P 500, which is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street.

Yardeni highlighted that inflation is a key metric for investors to pay attention to, as it will inform the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decisions. According to Yardeni, the November CPI report, which is scheduled to be released Tuesday morning, is likely to fall due to the continued decline in gasoline prices over the past few months.

If Yardeni is right, it should lead Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to concede a semi-victory against inflation at his upcoming press conference on Wednesday.

“Our bet is that he [Powell] It would be acknowledged that if inflation continues to slow toward the Fed’s 2.0% target next year, the FOMC will likely lower the federal funds rate so that the real federal funds rate does not become even more restrictive. It will be faster,” Yardeni explained.

Such a scenario would increase the likelihood of a soft economy, in which the Fed would avert a recession and bring down inflation. If the Fed is cutting rates because inflation has subsided, and not because the economy is entering a recession, it should bode well for Yardeni’s bullish forecast about the roaring 2020s over the next few years. .

