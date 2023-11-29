Market Update and Outlook Q3 2023

A surprisingly resilient economy and the Fed’s bias toward “higher for longer” led interest rates to rise during the quarter. As a result, asset prices fell across most investment categories. Both stocks and bonds recorded negative returns for this period.

Still no recession?

The US economy grew 2.1% in the second quarter, building on similar gains in the previous three-month period. Recent growth was driven by business investment, personal consumption, and state and local government spending. Expectations for third quarter growth are even stronger at 3.5% to 4%.

Consumer spending has been the key driver of better-than-expected economic outcomes in 2023. New jobs increased in September, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by twice the forecast amount. Unemployment remained steady at 3.8%, slightly above a 50-year low. Although wage growth has slowed, the September reading was still 4.2% higher than a year earlier. Strong employment conditions, solid income growth and falling inflation have supported consumer spending and overall economic activity.

The decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from 6.5% at the beginning of the year to 3.7% currently allows the Federal Reserve to hold off on a rate hike in September. The Fed’s preferred “core” measure of inflation also declined to 4.1%, a trend likely to continue as fares adjust lower. Although the Fed has not officially declared this tightening cycle over, the end appears to be near.

What causes the decline in stock and bond yields?

Interest rates rose during the third quarter, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rising from 3.82% to 4.57%. This reset in rates was caused by stronger than expected economic growth and the Federal Reserve’s unexpectedly “doxious” tone at its September meeting.

Asset prices declined during this period due to the increase in interest rates. Returns across major stock and bond indexes were -3% to -4%, pushing bonds into negative return territory for the year. While the short-term market reaction was negative, solid economic growth in the long term is positive for the market, especially when coupled with a decline in inflation.

Despite a weak third quarter, global equities have maintained solid returns for the year. In the US, growth stocks continued to dominate over value, largely driven by the largest technology companies. Growth stocks are up 25% year to date through September, while value stocks are up just 2%.

Has the Federal Reserve raised rates?

The Fed raised its short-term funds rate by 0.25% in July and then kept rates steady in September. The markets were widely expecting this. What was not expected was that the post-September meeting would reveal a higher expected path for rates to 2024 and beyond. While the Fed is still hinting at another hike to 5.75% in 2023, the change in expectations for 2024 was surprising. The Fed removed a 0.5% rate cut from its forecast for next year. This surprised markets that had been expecting an end to the Fed’s hiking cycle for most of this year.

The silver lining is that an additional 0.25% increase is not a sure thing. Looking at Fed member’s individual forecasts, 12 participants expect another hike, while seven forecast rates will remain unchanged. One way or another, barring a significant re-acceleration in inflation, we are nearing the end of this cycle. The debate will soon turn to the timing of the Fed’s first rate cut. The Fed forecasts a 0.5% cut in 2024, while the market expects a sharper decline of 0.75%. Although the Fed is sticking to its bias toward “higher for longer” this year, rates are likely to begin falling in 2024.

Is it safe to invest in bonds?

One of the most notable features of the recent market environment has been the unprecedented decline in bond prices. As of September 30, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index of high-quality taxable bonds is down -5.21% annually over the past three years. To put this in context, over the last 45 years ending in 2020, the aggregate experienced negative calendar year returns only three times! The worst in those years was -2.9% in 1994. Importantly, the recent decline in bond prices was not due to credit concerns or increased default risk; This was entirely a result of the increase in interest rates.

With cash yields now above 5%, some investors may wonder whether there is any point in holding bonds anymore. The answer is a resounding yes; Now is not the time to lose faith! For investors, this is an opportunity to lock in attractive rates. Current yields across most bond segments are the highest they have been in 15 years. While bonds don’t provide as stable a value as cash, they do provide two very important long-term portfolio benefits that cash doesn’t: steady cash flow and the potential for price appreciation.

Recent bond market losses will take time to recover, but counting on cash returns to recover value is a risky bet. Once the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates, cash yields will follow suit. The result will be a reduced income stream and a missed opportunity to experience bond price appreciation due to falling rates.

Market and Economic Outlook

Interest rates rose in the third quarter, causing asset prices to fall. Due to this, the stock and bond markets slowed down after a strong start to the year. Although this is similar to what happened in the first three quarters of 2022, the backdrop is very different today.

First, Fed rate hikes are largely behind us and the trend should ease in 2024. Second, the starting level of bond yields is now around 5%, compared to less than 2% in early 2022. This is important because higher coupon yields reduce the price impact on bonds if rates go higher in the near term. Ultimately, stocks have had a strong run this year, whereas at this time last year they were trading at the bottom of a bear market.

While bonds had a tough quarter, it remains one of the sectors with the most conviction for future returns. Historically, initial bond yields have provided a good proxy for forward five-year returns. With current yields near 5% for 10-year Treasuries, 5.5% to 6% for high-quality corporate bonds, and north of 4% for tax-exempt municipal bonds, bonds are expected to contribute greatly to balanced portfolio returns going forward. Are ready for. , And with Fed rate hikes largely in the rearview, investment risk for bonds should return to more normal, conservative levels.

The case for stocks is less clear in the near term. A 13% rise in prices so far in 2023 has pushed the forward price-to-earnings multiple to 18, which is above the long-term average. Earnings have been down slightly this year, which means elevated valuations are the only factor responsible for the market’s gains. But as we enter the final quarter of the year, investors’ attention is turning to profit expectations for 2024. Current consensus estimates suggest earnings will grow more than 10% next year, which should support stock prices as we enter the new year.

Another interesting characteristic of the US stock market in 2023 is its “top heaviness”. The top 10 stocks in the S&P 500 index now account for more than 30% of the total market capitalization and have contributed the most to market returns in 2023. Take these 10 stocks out of the 500-stock index, and market returns will barely turn positive. For the year, and valuations go below the long-term average. History shows that broad-based market rallies are more durable than narrow advances. Therefore, the extended contribution of another 490 shares will be crucial for future growth.

long view

As markets entered a new phase of volatility following the initial decline, investors were left wondering what would happen next. The recent round of stock market turmoil was restrained by historical standards, but coincided with more pronounced volatility in the bond market. The surprising strength of the economy has raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may be forced to fight inflation more cautiously. Right now, we are in a “good news is bad news” cycle where economic strength could lead to markets falling. While long-term economic strength is what investment returns are built on, investors are currently evaluating how that strength affects other aspects of the economy, such as inflation.

As mentioned above, the Fed may have another rate hike in mind. If so, what does the future hold for the stock and bond markets? Although no one can ever know for sure, looking at similar periods in the past proves instructive. As illustrated in the exhibit below, both bond and stock markets have fared well over the past period following the end of the rate hike cycle. Stocks benefit from easy economic conditions and cheap financing that allow low costs of doing business. Bonds benefit from both higher absolute yields and positive price movement at the end of the long-term cycle as interest rates fall from their peaks. Investors who maintain a disciplined and diversified approach should benefit from taking a long-term approach, including maintaining duration in bond portfolios, in this environment.

