If you’re looking for some investments at a bargain price amid the recent market turmoil, look at closed-end funds.

These regulated mutual funds, which trade on the stock market like a regular company stock, have recently fallen to the largest discounts to their intrinsic value in years and, in some cases, decades.

“Closed-ends have really taken off in the last few weeks,” says Gregory Near of Relative Value Partners, a wealth-management firm that frequently invests in these funds.

Thomas J., a veteran closed-end investment firm based in Miami Beach, Florida. “If you look at the waivers in general, they are the most comprehensive waivers we’ve seen since the global financial crisis,” says Eric Herzfeld, president of Herzfeld Advisors.

Data from Closed-End Fund Advisors, a specialized investment firm that tracks the industry, shows that closed-end funds investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds are now at their largest average discounts in at least 25 years – including Including the global financial crisis. 2007-09 and the COVID panic.

Think of it as buying a mutual fund at 10% or 15% below the value of your investment. Closed-end funds often trade at small discounts of a few percentage points to net asset value – but rarely at such large discounts.

This bargaining probably won’t last long. They are the result of the bond-market debacle of the past two years, fears about the Federal Reserve’s next move and a wave of tax-loss selling that ends on Oct. 31. (There will likely be another wave of tax-loss selling in December.)

The bond-market disaster needs no introduction. Many closed-end funds invest in bonds and sell them to private investors who wanted income. These funds have been hit by the fall in bond prices over the past two years. Many of these funds also use leverage to generate big returns – and, market observers say, to fatten the pockets of fund managers, who charge fees as a percentage of total assets. But that leverage includes borrowing at short-term rates, which was a great strategy when rates were around 0% but not so good at 5%. This has been a double whammy, hitting many leveraged closed-end bond funds particularly hard.

Meanwhile, other funds and institutions that have closed-ends have until October 31 to sell any losing investments and lock in the losses for their tax year, allowing them to use those losses elsewhere. Can be done to offset capital gains. This created additional selling pressure on the worst performing closing stocks, which also pushed prices down in recent weeks.

The net result: a discount bin full of cheap funds.

Closed-end funds are regulated mutual funds, much like the better-known funds in your 401(k) or IRA and exchange-traded funds. They are often run by blue-chip fund companies like BlackRock, parent of iShares; Franklin Templeton; And Pimco. But unlike other mutual funds, these usually issue a limited number of shares at the time of launch. The shares then trade on the market like any other stock – e.g., Apple AAPL, Tesla TSLA or Coca-Cola.

K.O. Investors enter and exit the fund by buying or selling shares in the market.

For example, consider Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B. Although it is not technically a closed-end fund, it functions much like one. It is effectively a diversified fund of different investments, but investors do not come in or out of the company by buying or redeeming units – they simply buy or sell shares in the market.

Having a limited number of shares and then trading in the stock market makes these funds unique in the fund industry. And this gives them a unique feature: their share price trades independently of the underlying value of the investment. Sometimes, especially during times of market turmoil, stocks in closed-end funds may fall significantly below the underlying value of the investments in the fund. As they are doing now.

Close-ends can be difficult for unwary investors, as issues are often hidden. Many funds are still using leverage, even though they are losing investors’ money by borrowing expensive money at short-term rates. Others use obscure strategies that are best left alone. Still others sometimes charge illegal fees of 2%, 3% or more. And while many funds boast high dividend yields, there is often less than meets the eye: In many cases dividends are paid not just from investment income and capital gains, but they also include a return of capital. It is important to check the “income only” figures listed on the Closed-End Fund Association website www.cefa.com before investing.

To find out if it’s really a deal, you can’t just look at the size of the discount. A bad fund is still a bad fund, even if it’s on sale. As Eric Herzfeld says, sometimes big discounts are completely necessary. That said, there are bargains around. “There are a lot of opportunities in the closed-end space if you know where to look,” Herzfeld says, adding that “there is a lot of irrationality” in the market.

He cites the example of investors who are panicking about rising interest rates and rushing to sell their shares in closed-end funds that hold floating-rate notes—even if floating-rate notes, which are tied to short-term interest rates. Track, actually benefit from the Fed’s rate. Hiking.

According to the industry’s trade body the Closed-End Fund Association, there are more than 600 closed-end funds on the market. Many people invest in municipal bonds for high-income investors concerned about federal taxes. Others invest in off-piste strategies like regular bonds, floating-rate notes, “long-short equities” and “covered calls,” gold and silver, energy infrastructure like pipelines, and plain old stocks.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund NUW, which invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, was down 11% from net asset value at market close on Oct. 30. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund MHF was up 12%. Nuveen and Western Asset (now part of money manager Franklin Templeton) are both well-established closed-end managers. BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust BMN was down 10% by net asset value. Nuveen Select Maturity Municipal Fund NIM, which has less exposure to very long-term bonds than many other municipal funds, was at 9%. These are wide discounts by historical standards.

Among taxable bond funds, Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund PAI, which invests mostly in corporate bonds, was down just 10% by net asset value. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund AWF, which invests in bonds below investment grade, was down 9%, and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund TEI was notably down 16%.

The discount is even bigger for many closed-end funds that invest in stocks. Adams Diversified Equity Fund ADX and Tri-Continental Corp. TY are two of the oldest closed-ends. Both joined the stock market in 1929, and lived to tell the tale. Adams Diversified Equity, which invests in U.S. stocks, was down about 16% by net asset value as of Oct. 30, and Tri-Continental, which owns bonds as well as stocks, was down 13%. Veteran US small-cap value fund Royce Value Trust RVT was down 13%.

JPMorgan’s Korea Fund KF was down 22% from net asset value at last count. Emerging markets funds Templeton Dragon TDF and Nomura’s Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund JOF were both down 20%.

Source Capital SOR, a “balanced” fund of stocks and bonds run by the highly respected value managers at FPA Capital, was at a 9% discount.

Leveraged funds offer higher risk but potentially higher rewards. At the moment, they are borrowing expensively at short-term interest rates and investing the money. This causes their underlying net assets to decline, as leverage works against you when the value of assets falls. But that has caused their shares to fall even further, as many investors sold their money in panic or seeking tax benefits. But if it’s near the market bottom for bonds, and the Fed’s interest rates have peaked, they could benefit from a triple whammy: bonds will rise, their leverage costs will fall and discounts will shrink sharply. .

These are some big ifs. But potentially leveraged funds in the frame include Western Asset Diversified Income Fund WDI, Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund JPS, and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund VFL, all at a 17% discount; Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund NZF at 16%; Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and Income Fund WIW at 15%; and Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund BGB at 14%. You pay your money and you take your pick.

WIW, which invests in inflation-protected bonds, appears to offer two ways to win: We continue to let 1970s-style inflation create demand for inflation-protected bonds, or we don’t. -And the Fed cuts rates.

Relative value nerds like two floating-rate funds: BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund FRA, at an 11% discount, and First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II FCT, at 13%. “It’s subdued,” he says of FRA. Perhaps their most interesting pick is the First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund FTHY: Not only do you get a good income from its high-yield bonds, but the fund now trades at a 14% discount to net asset value. Yet it is to be liquidated at full net asset value in four years. “You’re getting a 3.5% discount per year,” says Neer.

Meanwhile, Herzfeld says his company now holds particularly large positions in three funds at steep discounts: Highland Opportunities & Income HFRO at a steep 48% discount, FS Credit Opportunities FSCO at 24% and Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit. Opportunity NRGX at 15%.

Source: www.marketwatch.com