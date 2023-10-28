Market to market Markets Plus with Sean O’Leary and Ross Baldwin

Welcome to the Friday, October 27, 2023 installment of Markets Plus.

Panel time.

Sean O’Leary.

Ross Baldwin.

You are new to both.

Both have been here.

New this calendar year.

But Ross, you’re western Iowa’s newest cattle man.

Yes, you work for the same company as Matt Bennett.

I just need to get it out of the way.

Matt recommended you.

Did he recommend coming to the show or?

He has done.

He even said that it is fine.

He said that you are a good man.

Oh, okay, we’ve fooled him.

What did you think of this first television experience?

I thought it went really well.

Shawn was fun to work with.

I think it was.

That was very good.

How are you?

Are you going to grade him or should we grade him later?

thumbs up.

Ok.

He said it happens very quickly.

And it happens.

it happens.

And we were discussing it between breaks.

I think I’m asking the same question, Shawn.

It’s the first time and it flies by.

But we try to reach a little deeper.

So stick with me, Ross.

We’ll go over a few things, but I’ll start with your questions.

Robert in South Dakota wants to know the following questions.

Shawn Why is the recent snowstorm not impacting the markets, with millions of acres left untouched and more snow on the way this weekend?

Correct.

This seems to be almost a non-event in the market being talked about.

You are not seeing any momentum in the market.

I think this is the market’s way of saying that we essentially have supply, and some of those acres will just have to wait.

If anything is left in the field.

It’s been left in the field, is what you’re saying.

Correct.

But the bigger story, do you remember the October blizzard we had in South Dakota a few years ago that was a little different?

Is there a slightly greater impact on cattle and livestock when blizzards hit this time of year?

Depends on location.

Snowstorms, which occur mainly in northern tropical regions, often do not have a major impact on the market.

If you start talking in a snowstorm in Kansas, Texas, that’s a whole different animal.

And this is generally helpful for animal markets.

Ok.

Yes, that was there a few years ago.

And in South Dakota he had a long tail.

Phil in Ontario took a break and posed this question to us via X.

Grain prices continue to waver at the lower end of their range.

Is there an optimistic narrative to change this or has Shaun completely won the day by big supply and that includes improving South American conditions?

Well, although I’m going back to earlier comments about corn and beans being at a comfortable level with price, I think the shorts are having a hard time putting pressure on the market right now, simply because it’s so early. .

You know, the weather in South America, for the most part between Argentina and Brazil, has been quite favorable.

It hasn’t really been an incentive in terms of price for any Brazilian corner beans.

So they have some dryness problems, mainly in Argentina, that have to be dealt with.

So I think it’s too early for us to get too comfortable.

Is there a time in the calendar that we need to pay attention to, like December 1st or January 1st?

I’m sorry?

Yes, I would say change December to January.

Yes.

You know, we still have a long way to go.

Ok.

Shawn, you alluded to it a little bit, but we’re going to give it to Ross Smith in Missouri.

When will fundamentals matter and not what game the paper players are playing?

You can definitely apply it to the animal markets here.

Our fundamental picture has not changed as much as the bearish futures markets have been experiencing recently.

I think we’ve seen the fundamentals prevail in cattle with cash this week and it’s been trading around 185 in the south, up around 186 in the north, which we’ve kept at the low end, it looks like today for the time being.

So he definitely supported.

But the biggest risk to futures markets is this global uncertainty.

Is Iran going to get more involved in the Israel-Hamas war, bringing the US to the cattle markets?

No, it is not a secret.

They don’t like uncertainty.

Somewhere, the equity market that we have seen, the equity market and the cattle market are all trading risk-on and sell-off.

I think the big unknown right now is that the money management crowd has good sized long and live cattle and pastured cattle, when are they satisfied with getting them out?

I saw here today that they canceled 20,000 contracts of their live cattle.

Their length has reached about 62,000 head and their head height has reached 3300 feeder cattle.

They generally do not exert pressure on the short side in a meaningful way in cattle markets.

So I think looking at the fundamentals we’ve seen a backup of some in the sale barns this week with strong cash feeders, I mean, we’ve seen some back up by $10 to $15, depending on where you are. Got back up.

But I think as we work through the next few months, we’re going to see strong demand for feeders here.

And I don’t think the funds are really putting too much pressure on this thing.

So the basics should come into play here.

I always discuss this from the consumer’s perspective.

When you mentioned that equities are tied up, at what point, though, Shawn, has the consumer walked away or has the consumer walked away from some of that beef that was delivered to his price?

Yeah, I think, you know, you’ve seen a fair amount of price declines in those markets ahead of cattle feed.

Ok.

So I think there was a little bit of tepid demand in that report.

You know, I don’t know how many months the market is up right now, but it’s a way to go.

In the teeth.

Yes yes yes.

This is a long one.

Yes.

let’s go.

We are going to see the future.

Very future.

Tony in Nevada asked us online this week when the December 27 corn will be released and available for trading?

Will this DEC Mecca trade at a discount to 2026?

Now, were you two talking about this.

So, Ross, do you have the first answer?

Do you know when it will be available?

I think it will come when this board of 23rd December closes.

I think DEC of 27 should come on board.

So, Shawn, then I’ll ask you the second part of the question.

Where do you see value in an opportunity?

I agree with Ross because he did his homework on that.

So let me just throw it out there.

But what will be the trade of what was right?

Will corn trade at a discount to the 26 on December 27?

I would guess so.

How much would I guess?

I couldn’t answer that question.

predict.

what did you say to me?

Prediction for one hour or two.

Yes, I said it’s one thing to ask what the market is going to do between noon and 1:00 p.m., much less between now and December 27th.

I’ll probably be retired by then.

You may be, but we know there are underlying stories.

You go back to South America, you go back to the United States.

Long-term weather patterns may be a factor.

So if I’m someone who wants to take a risk or I just, you know, what I’m going to do is find a safe place to enter.

I have one at seven and 26.

I’ve found clients who have been aggressive with that strategy, and it has paid off well many times.

In other words, December 27th is coming up and you want to make some sales, this might be a good place to do so.

interesting.

Okay, let’s go to Box Ranch in Kansas.

Well, this week we have very good names who have applied.

Box Ranch in Kansas.

When is enough on this feeder animal feeders sell cattle ross.

$7.35 per week.

Only 3%.

Only 3%.

I think you mentioned something about V bottom.

Live cattle look like they have more of a V bottom setup than a feeder.

Feeder.

We made a new low and they broke above that new low today.

They’re still going strong here.

So that was a little disappointing.

This still shows that the money management crowd is selling every rally they see right now.

I, given the selloff, don’t see much downside here, I think the January feeder high was around 6850, somewhere in there we have a correction of $35.

When is enough?

I think we’re awfully close to the bottom, just given this fundamental story that we’re still playing out.

This has not changed.

Yes, the placement numbers last Friday, 106 placements created a stir in the market.

But you get further down the road.

And what’s interesting is, if we start talking that we’re ready for a wet spring here next year, there’s going to be a lot of appetite for people owning feeders or buying feeders, and it’s going to be 24. Live in very difficult period.

Keep in mind, last Friday we saw a lot of placements in that report, with Texas and Kansas both at 113%.

Whatever was going on down south, there was no doubt about how dry it was.

Texas is the southwestern feeding area and we’re moving cattle to them, that’s all we’ve done.

They pulled them into feedlots early and that’s going to create a gap on the back end.

And if we start talking about a wet scenario early next year, there’s going to be a strong appetite for feeders and these numbers are going to go down.

I almost understand you.

You almost said amen there.

I think you were nodding your head this far, Shawn.

Ok.

Last question from Shawn here.

let’s go.

Roger in Minnesota.

And this has become a topic that we have been discussing continuously for a few weeks.

Will transportation improve enough to offset the cost of high interest rates on grain storage by summer?

I guess my comment would be that it seems like most of my customers are not interested in paying for storage at all.

Some of them are aggressive on bushel ownership, others are a little more conservative and, you know, going back to the way they trade corn specifically, it’s not like the market is going to move away from you.

You know, it’s giving you plenty of opportunity to make it your own again.

So I know there’s a lot of discussion about agricultural storage.

I think it’s legit.

But the other side of it is, you know, it varies quite a bit from producer to producer, but I know some of our customers in particular, they’re selling, they’re selling bushels.

Were they selling at a higher percentage discount than usual?

Some people have presented it in a way recently that is a little better than others.

You mean more profitable or simply more profitable?

Yes, even more than that.

They were in the past.

However, I agree with what Shawn said.

If you’re honest with yourself and you look at 9% interest, the carry fee doesn’t make up for it.

Yes yes yes yes different animals a year and a half compared to a year ago.

Or in 2026 or 2027.

Yes.

anyhow.

Sean O’Leary, thank you very much.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Drain it.

Ross Bolen.

Thank you.

Thanks, Paul.

Ok.

He will do it for Market Plus.

Next week, we’re going to talk about new regulations that are shortening the path for genetically edited seeds.

And we will also have commodity market analysis from Mr. Matthew Bennett.

Thank you for joining us.

have a great week.

Source: www.pbs.org