Market to market Markets Plus with Arlan Suderman

Friday, December 1, 2023 Welcome to Markets Plus.

Arlan Suderman is back with us again.

Arlan, if we actually recorded everything we talked about, we could record a full 20 minutes just on the game.

Looking at Kansas State, Iowa State, do you call it Farmageddon?

Yes, we have opposition there.

We got a memo because of the weather that flag football was going to happen.

So, you know, we have opposition.

Oh, ok, great.

Iowa State fans are going to start writing you now.

Good.

Congratulations.

Let’s start with livestock.

I told you we have some good questions here.

And let’s start with Eric in Iowa.

And he wants to know that the USDA says the profitable cow average for 2022 is at 11.91.

Still, questions remain about why the heifers that have already been destroyed are not being kept for restoration.

Cowherd, you talked about this on the main show.

Here’s his question: “”How can farm sector profits be so low while packer margins are universally good?

Unless there is less competition and markets are not broken?

“” Yes, and this is a very old question.

Battle between feeders and packers.

And we went through a period where the packers controlled the market very well and had bigger margins than the previous year.

It’s actually been the opposite.

The feeders have a lot of leverage and control over it.

And so packers are operating with negative margins.

Now he feels that the situation has become normal in the last one or two weeks and he has started becoming positive again.

So it fluctuates.

I know the feeders would like to get that benefit more often than they do.

But unfortunately, that’s the situation we have right now.

Ok.

Ok, I have another similar question, but I really need you to do something different.

Jason in Iowa wants to know: “Cattle herds are declining.

The maintenance of heifers is very low.

There is a similar concept here also.

Without using technical terms explain to me as if I’m in kindergarten, why cattle producers lost $50 in one short week and then that number continues”” Give me some solid reasons why producers even once They are not able to earn solid profits on their hard work.

Well, profits depend on whether you’re a cow-calf raiser or a feeder or backgrounder or somewhere in between.

And rarely do we make profits all the way.

Usually this is at the expense of one of the other segments.

Recently some profit making cattle herders have come here.

It depends on your operation, it depends on your feed availability and margins…pack.

Most of our feedlots have historically been in the high plains where some years we have had lower harvests.

So we have a very strong corn base and that’s a real, real problem.

But where they’ve got forage, they’ve been able to do a little bit better and we’re seeing the forage area moving up north, into Iowa, up into South Dakota, where we’ve got cheaper supplies of corn, our Aadhaar is very cheap.

I mean, it wasn’t that long ago.

We were $2 off base in the southwestern plains and as a result we no longer feed as many cattle there.

Yes, this is totally a big discussion.

I think Darrell Peele needs to be a podcast guest again and get his thoughts on this.

Let’s go now to Ken and asked us a question from Saskatchewan.

Got another one for you here from Ken.

Arlen, is there any acreage forecast for next year?

Are you ready to give them?

And are we going to see a significant increase in soybean acreage?

And who in their right mind is eating wheat at these prices?

Let’s first give Acre’s prediction.

Yes, as we look at acreage, we’re basically seeing winter wheat acreage about the same across the Plains states, maybe a few percentage points less on soft red winter wheat in the Midwest.

There, it is more rotation than profitability of wheat.

And in the plains, if you have moisture you will plant wheat, if it is autumn and you have moisture, you will plant wheat.

In some cases, they don’t even have much choice in terms of alternative crops.

So the question then is, how much of that is actually harvested or grazed or planted to another crop in the spring?

Looking at corn, I’m expecting at least two more acres of corn next year to about 92 million acres.

And soybean will grow in about three and a half lakh acres.

However, much of this will depend on where we arrive in Brazil.

Soybeans will buy a little more of those acres if Brazil’s soybean crop is lower than expected.

If this is a larger crop than expected, the soybean market will likely begin to slide toward corn.

And at that time, it won’t be able to buy that many acres away from corn.

The change in acreage will not occur in the native Midwest.

This will happen in the surrounding areas and plains of the south.

This is where we find most of the variation in change in area.

And at what point do we see that change?

You mentioned being dependent on Brazil.

Will we have to wait until the end of January like it was before we see any buzz or February?

Yes, typically the January 12 crop report is usually kind of a pivot point for the market’s focus, because by that time we know a lot about the Brazilian crop and the market has been able to price it up to that point. Are ready for.

Ok.

One more thing I want to say, Sarah, we’ve had a lot of your questions on pigs, so go back to our analysis section.

This was a great question.

But Scott, Wisconsin has one for you, Arlan: “”You see which crop will have the most profit in 2024?

“”For 2024, if the crop in Brazil is lower than expected, in other words, lower than I expect now, if I wonder how much lower it is, I would have to say soybean, because we have the toughest crop now. balance sheet.

There’s not that much room to give.

But if we have the crop that I expect from Brazil, I would have to say corn by the end of 2024, probably because the crop in South America, as I said in the first section, will outpace the winter corn crop the most. There is danger. ,

But this won’t really have a positive impact on our exports until the next marketing year.

So if I’m surprised by the soybean decline in Brazil, it means that our exports actually increase in July and August.

That’s when we get real strength there and we’ll probably go sideways, sideways to the top by then.

On the corn side, it’s probably next autumn where we see surprising strength through the crop and that’s where we see strength.

You mentioned the long tail.

And even in the TV show we’re talking about long tails in livestock.

When was the last time you saw such a long tail on all these crops?

Yes, I think that’s an excellent question.

I had to think again about this because our cattle usually have long tails.

We talked in the last section about how far down we’ve come, but we still probably still have our strongest fundamentals.

If the demand remains and the consumer remains with us and it is dependent on the economy, what the economy does.

And if that’s the case, there’s still a lot to go in the cattle market in 2024.

So it’s going to come down to the consumer.

If the consumer remains healthy, we have a huge story to tell on cattle in 2024.

If not, that demand shifts to pork and poultry.

Bradley is always a loyal questioner at Nebraska.

This week, Patricia, his mother, this is her question for you, Arlan: “”Years ago, a corn contract traded for 20 times more than an actual physical bushel.

What is that number today?

“”You can understand it in different ways.

I just look at the open interest and what the change in open interest does.

And actually corn is now as much as we produce 15 to 16 billion bushels of the crop and was trading around 10 billion or so, looking at open interest.

Therefore it is less than the total corn crop at any one time.

Perhaps what is really surprising is Chicago wheat, where we trade at 5 to 8 multiples of the actual size of the crop at any given time.

So that’s the thing that makes you scratch your head and we start to look at open interest and that’s relative to the size of the crop.

Go back and press rewind and listen to it again, because Arlan has a fan online who says that when he’s on the show they take out a notebook and they think that’s all they had, they heard you again. Had to press rewind there to listen.

I’m in Oregon, we’ve already asked your little question about when South American weather starts to matter.

Let’s go now to Joe in Wisconsin and he’s asking about the ratio of corn to soy.

You’ve talked about this a little bit, but not yet in this context: “With soybeans, the current ratio is 2.9, what would be more likely to drive soybeans down or soybeans to prop up corn?

“”Well, I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a lack of corn in soybeans, I think if the market thinks the soybean crop in Brazil is enough to meet demand, then we should see U.S. demand coming in line with prices. Doesn’t need to be balanced, so I think soybeans go down to join corn.

On the other hand, if soybeans move up, I think they have the potential to help pull corn up, especially once we get the January 12 report and we start thinking about acreage for next year. Let’s give.

It is the new crop of deferred contracts where most of the action will take place.

Ok.

Yes, and it’s always that time of year, even though it’s a little confusing.

I want to wrap up the conversation with Robert in South Dakota and yes, I know we’ve talked about this to some extent, but I want to put it on the record one more time.

And it’s all about implementation.

Robert says, I keep hearing about 2 billion bushels of production, but my math says that’s only 13% of total production.

This seems to be an overused excuse if you make it home with 13% gas left in the tank, then it is considered shut off.

Philosophically, markets work very comfortably with timely supply.

This changed slightly when Russia invaded Ukraine.

But we are back in time supply again.

So what is time in supply?

The market has historically been comfortable with using 5% stock, so this is much smaller than 13% in actual bushels.

I remember back in the day when I was at the beginning of my career, if corn stocks were below 500 million bushels, it was really tight and then it was 800, then it was a billion, then 1.2.

1.5 billion now is kind of like if it goes below that, the market thinks it’s tight, it still thinks 2 billion is big and its perception is reality.

What is the biggest notion or reality that perhaps we need to eliminate by the end of the year?

Well, I really think we need to pay attention to what the money flows think.

The flow of money for the last one and a half years makes it feel like we are heading towards a global recession, when the demand for goods is going to decline, hence the shortage of goods.

And I hope that changes in 2024.

And at that point, as we look at history, we find that it really changes the price you get to the farm gate, the cash price and how the flow of money is understood, whether we look at periods of inflation. Are in or are in a period of deflation period.

And I think we will go back to inflation.

Previous consumer sentiment surveys have shown that US consumers also think we are going to go back to inflation next year.

But how much do you emotionally mold a person with numerical strength?

Because emotion is more of an opinion than one based on numbers.

You are saying that facts matter more than feelings.

And I understand what you’re saying.

But for markets, perception is reality.

And so if emotions are something that will prevail over the facts themselves.

Yeah well.

Period of Time Anyway we appreciate your sentiment, your facts, your comment and everything else, Arlan.

Thank you.

Nice to see you.

Arlan Suderman, everyone.

Next week, we’re going to examine a domestic industry that’s at the intersection of commerce and conservation.

And we’ll have commodity market analysis from Elaine Kubb.

Thank you for joining us.

have a great week.

Source: www.pbs.org