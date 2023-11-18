Market to market Market Plus with Naomi Blohm

Friday, November 17, 2023 Welcome to Installment Market.

Naomi Blohm joins us again.

I would like to correct a record to make sure I am not accused of stealing any lines.

Our analysts come in after writing comments throughout the week.

And the guy to my right had written the words Debbie Downer on a market.

It’s his line, not mine.

I just wanted to make sure it was you who said it, not me.

Thanks, Paul.

Ok.

Any Debbie Downers in the market for you this week?

Plus what did we talk about in beans?

Oh, umm.

Well, no, mainly that was the shock we got.

So there is not enough optimistic news to get us over that technical resistance barrier.

So certainly, we know soybeans are back on track.

So this is very good news.

Our crush numbers are amazing.

We had an open, crush report this week that was hitting it out of the park again for the demand there.

And the market right now seems to be satisfied with the March contract in a range, like the $14 resistance and support, let’s say around 1350.

But where we finished today is at support.

And so the Sunday night market will be based only on South American weather.

And there is potential.

There is full potential for the soybean market, but the weather will have to be kept an eye on in the short term.

This is a big thing for you.

Close at support, hit resistance.

You actually see it a lot.

What does that tell you?

It helps me create a road map.

So to me, it’s like you remember that old school.

Choose Your Own Adventure books, okay?

Or you may be looking at a map in front of you.

So when I look at the technical charts, I can base my opinion on, okay, we may either get some favorable news in this market.

That’s why we might go up a dollar to help set the cash target upside.

But even if we get negative news, I can predict on the downside where we’re going.

So I know if people have bought puts, where we want to place our take profit orders and things like that.

So this is a very important roadmap.

But when all is said and done fundamental news ultimately guides things.

Yes, right, that’s what I mentioned.

It just occurred to me.

By the way, sorry for throwing your curveball for a homerun.

We should probably say touchdown.

We’re in football season or three pointer for the NBA or something.

Ok.

Let’s start with Tony in Nevada.

He has a question on X that has come to us.

He says, Naomi With nature wreaking havoc on planet Earth and no end in sight, do you think $13 beans and $5 corn is the new normal?

And the answer is no.

And I am one.

Both.

Yes, yes.

I remember back in 2012, 13, 14 when we had high grain prices and then everyone said $5 was the new normal for corn and boy, did we get egg on our faces, didn’t we?

Our markets can go wherever they want and do whatever they want and there is nothing normal about that.

So at some point I wouldn’t be surprised if in a few years if the weather gets right, we could get $3 corn as we did years ago, because markets like to go to places where they Has passed.

Or to their point, if the season isn’t spectacular, there are reasons why prices could rise again in the long term.

So never say anything concrete in this industry, that’s for sure.

Especially if you recorded on camera and can go back and play it over the internet.

Paul in Wisconsin, we have some questions for you from Wisconsin.

Do you think the dollar’s weakness will continue?

If so, isn’t this positive for exports and higher grain prices?

Okay, so let’s back up a component of the truck.

So this week we had really good news.

The CPI and CPI numbers came in below expectations.

So these are the measures of inflation at the wholesale level and retail level.

So the good news is that inflation is coming down.

So what you can take from this is that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes have worked and with no threat of higher interest rates on the horizon demand is starting to slow down a bit.

This is why the dollar is retreating.

And the dollar has fallen well.

And I think that was a good reason why we had some good export sales this week.

So this is very welcome news.

Do I think it will go down further?

I do.

It will cut and zigzag along the way.

But really the attitude is that at least the Fed won’t raise interest rates anymore.

But generally what they do is they will keep them stable for six months to a year and then they will see where the chips fall before they start making any cuts.

So I don’t think they’re going to lower interest rates, but at least there’s a hole in the stablecoin and while there’s no story to tell, we’ll probably see the dollar continue to go down, which yes, absolutely.

It’s great for us to export and, you know, it helps the demand story.

Because the dollar is something like this when we talk about commodities, if there is no fresh news to feed off, we usually move backwards.

So you are saying the same thing for this also?

Yes.

It’s definitely the same ingredient.

Ok.

Sometimes I listen.

Sometimes not always.

Let’s ask Scott in Wisconsin.

He has one more question.

Is the bull sleeping in the cattle market?

The bull has been slaughtered, I guess I’m sorry to say so, but it’s two things.

Therefore, technical loss has occurred on the chart.

But, again, the notion that, you know, the herd is clearly not back to where it should be or where it could be, but this imported cattle part of the equation has forced people to say Granted, well, it will gradually correct itself in terms of overproduction and we are out of the woods in terms of this critical situation of a small herd with falling feed prices.

You know, it’s another reason for our manufacturers to be a little more proactive.

And I have to tell you, I’m driving around Wisconsin and my car is here and there are a lot of cattle grazing comfortably on the hills in Wisconsin.

Well, more than I have ever seen before.

So I feel that things have started changing not everywhere, but only in some areas.

I have customers in Missouri that are still struggling and I have customers in Nebraska that are struggling because the herd is still small, so it has to be regional.

It’s the only thing I can think of.

But I think the high prices are behind us.

We will get a recovery bounce.

Okay, we’ll go back up.

We need to fill some gaps on the charts, but I don’t think we will be able to go any higher.

Ok.

So if we’re not going to go much higher and we bounce back, what keeps us at that level and what takes the legs out from under it, is it an overproduction story that needs a second or two? What can be said in a year that brings this thing down?

Well, I think it will be slow.

So I’m looking more for this upcoming first quarter, more of a sideways trading range, as we start to really try to establish, OK, where are these numbers going to be?

Are our export markets headed for another dollar slide?

Where is the domestic demand?

Our holidays are coming.

We still have football, so there’s still plenty of tailgating and Super Bowl parties to come.

So I think the demand story is going to be a little bit of an uptick, especially with prices probably coming down.

So that makes me think we’ll probably go into that sideways trading range and then maybe by 2025 if the path continues for the herd expansion assumption, we’ll start to see it go down in 2025.

Fair enough.

Austin in Iowa wants to stick with the cattle thing, but with a different thing.

Any reason to expect bullish news in corn?

This will be the South American weather condition that will cause crop damage.

If there is if it’s planted late, it’s going to struggle.

So this is something worth watching.

But that doesn’t really happen until late March, when it’s a talking point.

But I think you’ll see our export market actually pick up just a little bit, and then there’s going to be a whole lot of competition for acres negotiations that we’ll have to have, because right now everyone is thinking there’s going to be more next year. Beans will be planted, which.

Actually because it’s not like you don’t subscribe to it, was the roundtable discussion more corny?

Oh no.

I think they will be more successful next year.

Oh yes.

Because the $14,15 you are talking about.

Yes.

And so the thing is going to be, though, producers need to make sure that they’re aware of that seasonal pattern where prices tend to go up in the first half of January.

And then we look and see where the South American weather is?

If things are getting better the prices go down.

So you have to be on your game in early January and think not only about whether you have any beans left at home, but also about the 2024 harvest.

Because then if we have an increase in supply, that could be something where the price starts to go down.

The lower beans remain at the forefront of the complex.

Um, and I think that, you know, with all these crushing plants coming in, it continues to be a friendly story.

Yes, I think there will be more beans than corn next year.

Okay, this is off topic.

A little bit, not South American weather, but our weather in the fall.

Over the last few declines, we have had recharge in many grain producing areas.

That rain has gone to other places.

I know I know.

In Michigan they’ll tell me I’m wrong, but it rains a lot there.

But there are also parts that will not be recharged.

If we don’t have dry soils, does that give you any reason to give corn and soybeans an additional bullish push?

Yes.

Oh, in April, May.

And actually I’m glad you brought this up because we don’t have soil recharge in the winter.

If you’re snowmobiling or downhill skiing I looked at the winter forecast and it’s not great.

So it will be a struggle.

So then the question is, yes, if we start the season next year with a decrease in soil moisture, that could be another factor for a summer rally next year.

So because I still hear from people like that, I don’t know how that crop got so big because of the low moisture we had.

But that’s another thing, I want to thank Austin for his question.

I’ve covered a little bit, but I want to go to Bruce in Iowa to sum up our Market Plus here.

And Bruce wants to know, Naomi, with lots of grazing cattle coming into town early from parched pastures and record sales of slaughter cows, what quarter will the market be found?

Some ground for new heights?

I know you already said we have slaughtered cattle, the market is still thinking you can change your mind in 3 minutes.

Well, we are going to get a recovery bounce.

And so from a technical standpoint, you know, it could be as little as ten bucks.

I mean, some technical improvements are needed, maybe even a little more than that.

But I don’t think we’re going to go back to where we were in anything, just the perception has really changed.

So when you see recovery rallies, those are opportunities for producers to be able to make some cash, but are tied to revaluations.

Yes.

Yes.

Ok.

Enjoy your drive home.

Nice to see you.

Keep an eye on the deer.

Lodge.

For deer.

happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving to you.

Well, Naomi Blohm, thank you very much, everyone.

He will do it for MarketPlace.

Next week, we’re going to examine the economic conditions of America’s regions along Main Street.

And we’ll also be doing commodity market analysis with Chris Robinson.

Thanks for joining us and have a great week.

