Bitcoin price is currently experiencing a downward trend, with its value falling below the $42,000 mark. The movement comes after a significant increase in the circulating supply of profitable Bitcoins, leading to a wave of profit-taking among investors.

Andre Dragosh, head of research at ETC Group, highlighted this trend, noting an increase in Bitcoins being transferred to exchanges for potential sale. Dragosch said, citing data from Glassnode:

The total exchange balance for Bitcoin has increased markedly, meaning there has been a net flow of coins into exchanges over the past week. More specifically, approximately +14k BTC has flowed into exchanges on a net basis according to data provided by Glassnode. This is likely to put some negative pressure on prices in the short term.

Bitcoin short-term holders increase selling pressure

According to ETC Group, the current market scenario presents a scenario where a large portion of Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses are profitable. Data from the firm indicates that 88.3% of BTC addresses and 77.6% of ETH addresses are currently profitable, figures close to year’s highs.

This environment of a high percentage of BTC and ETH addresses being in a profitable position has encouraged a segment of investors, especially those with a short-term investment perspective, to cash in their profits, according to an analysis by ETC Group. Get signal.

ETC Group further revealed that these short-term investors, defined as those who have held Bitcoin for less than 155 days, are moving their profitable assets to exchanges at a rate not seen since July this year. Have been.

This surge in selling pressure has been attributed to a major factor holding back the Bitcoin rally as the market adjusts to the increased availability of the cryptocurrency.

Further clarifying the market reaction, last week marked the first example of “net outflows” from crypto asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) since the beginning of October.

These outflows totaled approximately $18.2 million, with Bitcoin ETPs experiencing the majority of the withdrawals, which totaled $13.1 million. In contrast, Ethereum ETPs saw “net inflows” of $5.8 million, suggesting divergent interest from investors between the two leading cryptos.

Market impact and trader liquidation

The recent decline in Bitcoin price from previous highs of around $44,000 has weighed on investor sentiment and resulted in significant trader liquidations. According to CoinGlass data, over the past 24 hours, 115,873 traders have been liquidated, with total liquidations amounting to approximately $424.67 million.

Bitcoin led these liquidations, with long liquidations of $105.51 million and short liquidations of $14.95 million. Ethereum is right behind it, with long liquidations of $78.53 million and short liquidations of $7.41 million.

It is worth noting that these liquidations and the fluctuating market dynamics underline the division of trader fortunes in the crypto market. While some investors take advantage of the opportunity to make profits, others face the challenges of rapid market changes.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com