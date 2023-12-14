Market share of new non-Tesla EVs increased 800% in just 3 years: study

For better or worse, car dealers in the United States are getting into the electric car business, according to a recent study iSeeCarsWhich is a website that collects all the listings of used cars for sale.

So much so, the market share of new non-Tesla EVs in the US has increased by more than 800% over the past three years, while the number of non-Tesla new car dealers selling EVs Stateside has increased from 16.5% to 55.1%. % between November 2020 and November 2023.

That’s solid growth any way you look at it, and it’s a sign that dealers—some of whom have been reluctant to sell EVs—are adapting to the times.

Used car dealers are also getting into the EV game, with 29.4% of them owning battery-powered cars in November 2023, a sharp increase from 17.1% three years ago.

EV market share growth

month New EV market share (except Tesla) Used EV market share 1 to 5 years old (including Tesla but excluding Tesla stores) November 2020 0.5% 0.6% November 2021 1% 0.7% November 2022 2.3% 1.1% November 2023 4.7% 1.9%

The growing number of new electric models available for sale in the US has been one of the catalysts for the growing number of EV-savvy dealerships. While most car brands did not have a single electric model in their range, the situation is quite different now. General Motors, Volkswagen Group, BMW and other automotive giants have stepped up their electrification efforts and are offering more EVs than ever before.

“The number of new car dealers offering electric vehicles outside the Tesla network has accelerated over the past three years, with the largest increase occurring over the past 12 months,” said Carl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars. “This is going to put pressure on Tesla’s sales and market share. Used car dealers have also stepped into the EV market with sales growing by more than 70 percent compared to three years ago.

The smaller states of Delaware, Rhode Island and Hawaii lead the way for dealers across the country when it comes to EV adoption. In November 2023, 81.1% of new car dealers in Delaware were selling EVs, compared to 75% in Rhode Island and 71.4% in Hawaii.

At the other end of the spectrum are more rural states that have historically had lower EV adoption rates. At the bottom of the list is Montana where 23.1% of new car dealers sell electric cars. Above it are Wyoming with 35% and Mississippi with 38.2%.

Although Mississippi is at the bottom of the list, it is one of the states with the highest growth in new car dealers selling EVs. Compared to 2020, when only 6.3% of new car dealers sold EVs, there are now six times more dealers that have electric cars.

States with the highest growth in new car dealers selling EVs (except Tesla stores): November 2020 vs. 2023

Post State Improvement Percentage of new car dealers selling EVs, 2023 Percentage of new car dealers selling EVs, 2020 1 idaho , 40.7% 0% 2 Montana , 23.1% 0% 3 West Virginia 16.8x 50% 3% 4 oklahoma 11.1x 45.8% 4.1% 5 arkansas 8.3x 42.5% 4.1% 6 South Carolina 8x 59.7% 7.5% 7 mississippi 6.1x 38.2% 6.3% 8 louisiana 6x 39% 6.5% 9 kansas 5.8x 56.5% 9.7% 10 minnesota 5.4x 54.1% 10%

To come up with this data, iSeeCars looked at the inventory of more than 82,000 new and used car dealers in the United States from November 2020 to November 2023 on a month-by-month basis. Excluded were low-volume dealers, as well as new and used cars sold directly by Tesla.

Source: insideevs.com