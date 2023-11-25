Market Sense: Style Index Rotation

This year, large-cap stocks have been outperforming both mid-cap and small-cap stocks. In fact, the S&P 500 (a large-cap index) is on track to outperform the Russell 2000 (a small-cap index) by the largest margin since 1998. But large cap stocks won’t always outperform. Beginning in 2000, small-caps led large-caps for seven consecutive years. When will small-caps outperform again?

Rather than predicting that answer, I prefer to let the market tell me when the time comes by using a strategy I call “style index rotation.” Hold the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) when large-caps outperform. Once small-caps outperform, switch to a small-cap ETF like the iShares Small-Cap Index (IWM), which tracks the Russell 2000. Similarly, hold a growth ETF when growth outperforms, but rotate to a value ETF when value outperforms.

How do you know which class is leading? Every weekend I post free relative strength rankings for style index ETFs and sector ETFs on the Analysis page.

Investors will want to own ETFs that are in the upper part of the rankings (better performing). For specific details of my strategy please see one of my two ETF trading books, ETF Trading Strategies Revealed and Exchange Traded Profits, both available at the Washoe County Library.

Trading Style Index ETFs allow investors to get diversified exposure to a target sector of the market and it also lets investors quickly move from value stocks to growth stocks or from small-cap stocks to large-cap stocks.

Now what is this strategy? Large-caps have outperformed small-caps and growth has outperformed value for most of this year. Given this, current holdings are the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) and the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). These have been held and will be held until they perform poorly (falling to the bottom half of the relative strength rankings). Note that with this approach the market tells us when to turn, not us telling the market when it is time.

Of course, moving to better performing segments involves trading and monitoring. For this reason, it is best to use this approach in IRA accounts.

With style index exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it’s easy to move from large-cap stocks to small-cap stocks or switch from growth stocks to value stocks. By rotating in the best performing segments, one can outperform those who limit themselves to one trading style.

David Vomund is an Incline Village-based independent investment advisor. Information can be obtained by calling 775-832-8555 or. Clients hold the positions mentioned in this article. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.

Source: www.tahoedailytribune.com