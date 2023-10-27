Market rises on expectations of technological boom, focus on inflation

Traders are keeping a close eye on key inflation data due to be released on Friday (Spencer Platt)

Asian markets rose on Friday after strong earnings from the two tech giants boosted Wall Street hopes, while traders also braced themselves for key US inflation data.

The gains ended a volatile week for equities, but the shadow of the Middle East crisis remained.

And while data showed the US economy enjoyed its best growth since the end of 2021 during the third quarter, observers said there was a perception that it had peaked and a recession would be seen in the new year.

However, questions remain as to how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high.

All three main indexes sank on Thursday, with the Nasdaq again the worst performer due to tech companies’ sensitivity to higher borrowing costs.

But blockbuster earnings from Amazon and Intel – and a surge in after-hours trading after markets closed – provided Asian traders with hopes of a bounce in New York later in the week.

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Seoul, Jakarta and Taipei were all up in early trade.

All eyes now turn to Friday’s release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. A slight easing in key readings released on Thursday provided some optimism.

The reading comes ahead of the bank’s policy decision next week, and while expectations are for it to hold, traders are looking for guidance for the next few months.

Officials have said in recent months that while deeper cuts may not happen, rates could be kept at two-decade highs for an extended period.

Still, with Treasury yields at a 16-year high, experts don’t expect a market correction anytime soon.

“The stock market is not ready for a rally unless bond yields fall sharply, which probably won’t happen until we see inflation much closer to the Fed’s target,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

And Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said the economy is still resilient, the question is whether it can slow enough to push yields down from five per cent to four per cent.

He warned, “While markets are desperately trying to avoid this hit of pressure from all sides due to prolonged interest rates, the US economy is still firing on all cylinders, so any significant relief in rates is unlikely to come.” “Not likely.”

“I think the question is whether the economy can slow down fast enough to get 10-year yields closer to four percent instead of five percent.”

Oil prices rose and somewhat recovered losses of more than two percent on Thursday, as traders tracked developments in the Israel-Hamas crisis amid concerns arising in other countries.

The drop also came as the Israeli military said tanks and infantry had entered Gaza in a “targeted attack” before returning to home soil, and its aircraft struck targets in Lebanon late on Wednesday in retaliation for missile launches. Was attacked.

Fears of a region-wide conflict grew after Iran’s foreign minister warned the United States that it would not remain unaffected if hostilities spread.

Hossein Amir-Abdullahian told an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, “I say clearly to the American politicians and military forces who are now managing genocide in Palestine, that we welcome the expansion and scope of the war in the region. Don’t do it.”

“But I warn that if the genocide continues in Gaza, they will not survive this fire.”

It came as President Joe Biden warned Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against attacking US troops.

– Key figures around 0300 GMT –

TOKYO – Nikkei 225: up 1.5 percent at 31,072.93 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng index: up 1.7 percent at 17,324.90

Shanghai – Composite: up 0.5 percent at 3,002.16

Dollar/yen: fell to 150.20 yen from 150.35 yen on Thursday

Euro/Dollar: up from $1.0564 to $1.0567

Pound/Dollar: From $1.2128 to $1.2137

Euro/pound: down from 87.07 pence to 87.05 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 percent at $83.99 a barrel

Brent North Sea crude: up 0.8 percent at $ 87.74 per barrel

New York – Dow: down 0.8 percent at 32,784.30 (close)

London – FTSE 100: down 0.8 percent at 7,354.57 (close)

dan/smw

Source