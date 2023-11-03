Market Report: Stocks rise after bumper day of corporate results as central banks keep rates on hold

The London stock market rose yesterday as morale was boosted by a bumper day of corporate results and rising expectations that interest rates will peak.

In a much-needed respite for investors, the FTSE 100 rose 1.4 percent, or 104.10 points, to 7446.53, while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 3.4 percent, or 581.41 points, to 17,767.30. Best session since July.

The rally came after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday set benchmark borrowing costs at a 22-year high.

The Bank of England followed suit yesterday as Threadneedle Street officials kept interest rates at a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent.

This has raised hopes that interest rates have peaked, while an update on the rise in UK mid-cap shares also improved the mood.

Shares in One Savings Bank – now known as OSB Group – rose 16.1 per cent or 46.4p to 334.8p after its loan book grew by 7 per cent in the first nine months of the year to £25.2bn .

As a result, OSB expects its loan book to grow 9 percent this year, higher than its previous target of 7 percent.

Trainlines are also on the rise – up 8.1 per cent or 21.4p to 284.2p – after ticket sales rose by almost a quarter to £2.6bn in the six months to the end of August.

This brought revenue up 19 per cent to £197 million.

And Helios Towers, the phone mast operator that focuses on Africa and the Middle East, rose 7.1 per cent or 4.35p to 65.8p after a solid third quarter.

Revenue at TI Fluid Systems, a maker of cooling systems for brakes in cars, rose 12.4 percent to £2.3 billion in the first nine months of this year due to strong growth in Europe, Africa and North America.

Shares rose 5 per cent or 6.2p to 130.2p.

Stock Watch – Audioboom

Audioboom rose 13.2 per cent or 17.5p to 150p after podcasts generated more than 1 billion monthly ad impressions for the first time.

It achieved the feat in October on the back of a tool that allows creators to remove old ads and replace them with new ads every time an old episode is played.

Last month it delivered its highest monthly revenue so far this year. And its podcast downloads grew 18 percent month over month in the third quarter to more than 127 million.

It was also an impressive session for Derwent London, with the property firm saying it had signed £27.8 million of new leases so far this year. Shares rose 8.6 per cent or 159p to 2004p.

However, some updates spoiled the mood.

Helion’s third-quarter revenue of £2.79 billion fell short of analysts’ expectations of £2.83 billion.

The consumer health group, whose brands include Sensodyne, Advil and Panadol, was hit by weak demand for its painkillers, digestive health and vitamin supplements in North America.

Helon shares fell 3.3 per cent or 10.9p to 320.2p.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals also fell 4.4 per cent, or 84.5p, to 1835.3p after its US trading slowed.

And Howden Joinery fell 2.8 per cent or 18.2p to 625.4p after the kitchen supplier warned its results were likely to fall short of market expectations amid the ongoing economic turmoil.

Medical devices group Smith & Nephew rose 4.2 per cent, or 38.6p, to 962p after raising its annual forecasts due to improvements in its orthopedics business, which specializes in knee and hip implants.

This led to group sales rising 7.7 per cent to £1.11 billion in the third quarter, meaning Smith & Nephew now expects revenues for 2023 to grow at the high end of the 6 per cent to 7 per cent range.

It also appointed a new finance boss, John Rogers, who held similar positions at advertising giant WPP as well as Sainsbury’s.

British American Tobacco’s next finance boss will be a familiar face.

Soraya Benchikh worked at the smoking giant for two decades before spending the last three years at Diageo.

She will return to take up her new role in May. The company’s shares rose 1.5 per cent or 36p to 2511p.

